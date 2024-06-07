Pokemon Go players “pass” on hunting new shiny before it’s even been released

Pokemon Go players have already decided to “pass” on the chance to hatch a shiny Larvesta for the upcoming event despite still having weeks before it goes live.

Pokemon Go recently announced that its brand new event, Scorching Steps, would feature the debut of shiny Larvesta.

As it stands, Larvesta is one of the rarest finds to come across in the game, so this rarity naturally makes catching or hatching them a massive undertaking.

The Bug/Fire-type Pokemon — first introduced as part of Generation V — is a great attack-based Pokemon to have in your team. That is if you can manage to hatch one.

Despite the event not being scheduled to start until June 21, 2024, players have already decided to “pass” on getting shiny Larvesta as the chances of doing so are extremely low.

The Torch Pokemon will be available to hatch from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs. However, given the likelihood of catching a normal Larvesta is less than one percent, players do not fancy their odds of hatching a shiny one.

Across Reddit, Pokemon players have already decided to not bother hunting for Shiny Larvesta. One user wrote, “I can’t wait to not even hatch a single normal one from event eggs.”

Another added, “Seriously. I still have zero Larvesta and I am constantly hatching eggs.”

A third confirmed that, because of how hard it already is to hatch Larvesta, they’ve decided not to bother with this new hatching event at all.

“Given how rare Larvesta hatches are, I’m gonna give this a pass. I still haven’t hatched a Chardacet and that is a more common hatch” and “I’ve had a Larvesta for a year now and I’m still less than halfway to having enough candies to evolve it. Forget shiny-hunting this thing.”

This outrage over Larvesta being in an egg-hatching event comes hot off the back of the community labeling these types of events a “scam.”

For now, however, players will have to try their luck if they do want to get their hands on a shiny Larvesta when the new event goes live later in June 2024.