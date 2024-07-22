Pokemon Go players convinced Niantic will “milk” rare Egg hatch

Speculation over which ‘mons could fill out the remainder of Pokemon Go‘s 2024 Community Days has led to a shared belief that one Egg-only catch won’t be widely available for some time.

Putting forward their suggestions on Reddit, one player voiced their belief that Niantic could roll out Larvesta as the subject of October’s Community Day.

“We got Noitbat’s Community Day just five months after its Shiny debut,” the post explained. “If that trend were to continue, we could be seeing Larvesta’s Shiny be easily obtained five months after its debut in June.”

Larvesta’s non-Shiny variant was introduced to Pokemon Go in May 2023, with its rarer counterpart first appearing in June 2024 during an Egg-focused event, Scorching Steps.

Wishful thinking? Several responses to the thread’s author certainly seemed to think so.

NIANTIC Larvesta is currently only obtainable from Eggs in Pokemon Go

“Larvesta will definitely be milked for a long while,” claimed one reply, with others in steadfast agreement. “October will not be Larvesta. I hope this ages like milk, but it just won’t,” said another, believing that “Unova Tour will be its first wild spawn.”

“Larvesta is too good of a cash cow for now,” one comment said, with some even going as far as to suggest that a Community Day for Volcarona’s pre-evolution wouldn’t be held any sooner than 2026.

Niantic has yet to announce which ‘mon will take center stage for August’s Community Day. Gen 5’s Tynamo headlined July’s, granting Trainers the chance to catch and evolve the Shiny tadpole into Eelektrik and Eelektross.

The next big update for Pokemon Go will be Mega Lucario. The Fighting/Steel-type will be available on July 27 only from Raids. The Mega won’t be Shiny-locked and will require a solid team to take down. Check out our guide to prep ahead of the weekend.