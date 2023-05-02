How to get Larvesta and Volcarona in Pokemon Go & can they be Shiny?

Larvesta has finally made its Pokemon Go debut alongside its evolution Volcarona, but how do you catch this fiery creature? And can it be Shiny? Let’s find out.

As part of the An Instinctive Hero event in Pokemon Go, the Bug/Fire-type Pokemon Larvesta has made its debut – which means trainers can finally get their hands on its powerful evolution Volcarona.

Larvesta first appeared in Pokemon Black & White’s Unova region. Whether you’re looking to catch one in Pokemon Go, evolve it into Larvesta, or see if you can catch a Shiny version, we’ve got the answers.

How to get Larvesta in Pokemon Go

The only way to get Larvesta in Pokemon Go right now is to hatch it from a 2km, 5km, or 10km Eggs.

The bad news is that other Pokemon from these Egg pools will still be able to hatch, so you’re not even guaranteed to hatch a Larvesta. This means you’ll simply need to get through as many Eggs as you can.

Unlike most other new Pokemon debuts, you cannot encounter Larvesta in the wild, battle it as a Raid Boss, or earn it as a reward from Field Research tasks. This makes it a very tricky Pokemon to catch.

How to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona in Pokemon Go

You’ll need to collect 400 Candy before you can evolve Larvesta into Volcarona in Pokemon Go. There are no special items or buddy tasks required for this evolution process.

This is one of the most expensive evolutions in the game, putting it on the same level as Pokemon like Gyarados, Altaria, and Bewear. It’s going to be especially tricky as you can only get Larvesta from Eggs.

We can only provide the same tips we always do for earning Candy: Set Larvesta as your Buddy to earn extra Candy while walking and make sure you transfer any unwanted Larvesta for a little Candy reward.

Is Shiny Larvesta available in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Larvesta is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means you’ll just have to make do with regular Larvesta and Volcarona for now.

It’s likely that Shiny Larvesta will debut during a future Fire or Bug-themed event, so keep an eye out!

