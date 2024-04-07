How to get Mantine in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mantine is a great Pokemon to take along to Great League battles in Pokemon Go’s PvP mode, but how do you find one and can it be Shiny? Let’s go over everything you need to know.

Generation 2’s Mantine is a great Pokemon to take into the Great League in Pokemon Go, as this Water/Flying-type serves as a solid attacker.

While its Baby form Mantyke may be difficult to obtain in Pokemon Go, trainers will have a slightly easier time getting their hands on Mantine.

So, let’s go over everything trainers need to know about catching the Kite Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as well as if it can be Shiny.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to get Mantine in Pokemon Go

The most straightforward way to encounter Mantine is as a random wild encounter. To boost the odds, Mantine is usually found around the Sea and has a higher chance of spawning in Rainy or Windy weather.

Article continues after ad

That being said, trainers can find wild Mantine a bit easier during the World of Wonders season’s Sizeable Surprises event. Mantine is a boosted wild spawn during Sizeable Surprises until the event ends on April 9, 2024, so trainers should take advantage of these boosted spawns while they last.

Can Mantine be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mantine can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Mantine made its debut in Pokemon Go back in 2022.

Article continues after ad

Though it may be hard to discern, Shiny Mantine has a brighter blue hue to its entire body making for a very subtle Shiny Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Mantine and whether it can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | Every Cat Pokemon on the Pokedex | Every Dog Pokemon on the Pokedex | How to get Sinnoh Stones | How to get Best Buddy status | Current Raid Bosses

Article continues after ad