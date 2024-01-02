Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey event: Dusk Form Lycanroc, bonuses, more

Niantic has officially revealed Pokemon Go’s upcoming Lustrous Odyssey event, which will mark the debut of Dusk Form Lycanroc.

January is shaping up to be an exciting month for Pokemon Go players, with the New Year’s event kicking everything off. The special festivities include trainers being able to catch Jigglypuff and Wiggytuff wearing ribbons for the first time.

Now, the mobile game has announced the Lustrous Odyssey event alongside the introduction of Dusk Form Lycanroc. Previously, users could only evolve Rockruff into Midday or Midnight Form Lycanroc.

If you’re looking to add Dusk Form Lycanroc to your collection, keep reading to learn more about Lustrous Odyssey.

Niantic

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Lustrous Odyssey event will run from Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey event Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:

Gastly*

Eevee*

Spinarak*

Sunkern*

Teddiursa*

Lunatone*

Solrock*

Yungoos*

Fomantis*

Morelull*

Espeon*

Umbreon*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey event Raids

One-Star Raids

Hisuian Growlithe*

Rhyhorn

Hisuian Sneasel*

Rockruff*

Three-Star Raids

Lapras*

Aerodactyl*

Hisuian Braviary*

Wyrdeer*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey event Eggs

During the event, the following Pokemon will hatch from 2km and 7km Eggs:

Rockruff*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey Field Research encounters

The following Pokemon can be encountered by completing Field Research tasks:

Hisuian Growlithe*

Hisuian Sneasel*

Rockruff*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey event bonuses

During Lustrous Odyssey, players can benefit from the following bonuses:

Increased frequency of Buddy Pokemon bringing you Souvenirs and presents

Buddy Pokemon will spend more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins

Rockruff hatched from Eggs received as Adventure Sync rewards during Timeless Travels may evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc

Pokemon Go Lustrous Odyssey Special Research

The second part of the Seasonal Special Research story will become available to trainers after the event begins.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Lustrous Odyssey event. Check out more of our helpful guides below:

