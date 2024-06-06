Pokemon Go’s Scorching Steps Shiny debut ruined by catch methods

Niantic has unveiled Scorching Steps, the latest Pokemon Go event in the Shared Skies season, and in an apt twist Trainers are going to have to hot foot around the streets if they want to make the most of this particular set of challenges.

While some events, like the upcoming Slumbering Sands, feature new or interesting Pokemon out in the wild, Scorching Steps seems to be strictly focused on Eggs. Plus, even its most alluring new release isn’t very likely, and fans shared their disappointment online.

The Pokemon Go X account shared the news, alongside an infographic detailing that Scorching Steps introduces Shiny Larvesta into the game. However, the wording of the announcement hasn’t given many Go players hope.

For anyone unaware Larvesta is very rare in Pokemon Go, only appearing in Eggs, and even then it is one of the most rare spawns in the Egg pool.

In their announcement, Niantic commented, “Larvesta will be available to hatch from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs, if you’re very lucky. Also, for the first time in Pokemon Go, especially fortunate Trainers might hatch Shiny Larvesta!”

From the language used, it seems that Larvesta will not be receiving any boost to either its odds of appearing in an Egg, or its chance of being Shiny. Considering many Go players are still just trying to catch one, a Shiny Larvesta could be rarer than a copy of Pokemon Purple.

Letting their frustrations known in the comments, one Trainer said, “So not even increased spawn for larvesta??? This a joke? I’ve hatched 600 eggs and 0 larvestas. What makes you think a 4 day event will help in any way?”

Many seem to be upset that Larvesta is just locked behind Eggs, and not appearing in the wild at all, with one Go player adding, “i was about to be so hype until i realised it‘s an egg only event lol.” Before another said, “Eggs and zero wild spawns again. Y’all are really dropping the ball this season lol.”

One thing to note is that during the event, Egg-hatching distances are reduced. They can be reduced further by using a widget, meaning Trainers can get through several Eggs much quicker. Plus, Larvesta will appear in several different kinds of Egg, instead of just one. It is likely still very rare, but these changes do help.

If you want the best chance of finding a Shiny Larvesta, be sure to check out the Pokemon Go Egg chart for Shared Skies, as well as a guide explaining how to use the Pokemon Go Egg hatching widget.