Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland & Wyrdeer Raid Day event: Shiny debut, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has revealed more events to celebrate the holiday season with bonuses, challenges, and the debut of Wyrdeer from Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The latest Pokemon Go season, Timeless Travels, has been underway since the beginning of December, and so far, it’s brought new events and Pokemon to the game. Many of these come from Pokemon Legends Arceus, the nearly two-year-old Nintendo Switch release that introduced players to the Hisui region, an ancient version of Generation 4’s Sinnoh.

Now, Niantic has announced two events taking place later this month that help celebrate the winter months and introduce another Hisuian Pokemon to the game: Wyrdeer.

Here’s everything to know about Winter Wonderland and Wyrdeer Raid Day.

Pokemon Go’s Winter Wonderland event starts Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10am local time and ends on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8pm local time.

Wyrdeer Raid Day takes place in the middle of this event, running on December 23 from 2pm to 5pm local time.

Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Wyrdeer & Shiny debut

Winter Wonderland and Wyrdeer Raid Day mark the debut of the Big Horn Pokemon. In addition to its regular form, players will also be able to catch Shiny Wyrdeer.

Those hoping to catch a Shiny Wyrdeer will want to take part in some of the event’s three-star Raids, as they will provide an increased chance of encountering a Shiny.

Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland event bonuses

Players will get the following bonuses during the Winter Wonderland event:

Up to five Special Trades can be made a day.

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

2× XP for winning Raid Battles.

Additionally, there will be event-themed challenges. Completing challenges that involve catching and evolving Pokemon will get you Wrydeer encounters and other rewards. Completing trading-based challenges will allow you to encounter Psyduck that are dressed up for the holidays, along with other rewards.

There will also be PokeStop Showcases where players can enter specific event-themed, presumably Wyrdeer and costumed Psyduck.

Pokemon Go Wyrdeer Raid Day event bonuses

The following bonuses will be in place during Wyrdeer Raid Day:

Wyrdeer will appear more frequently in raids.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Wyrdeer.

Up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4pm PST to Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7pm PST.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Winter Wonderland event and Wyrdeer Raid Day. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

