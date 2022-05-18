Pokemon Go Alola to Alola End-of-Season Special Research

Pokemon Go has revealed the finale for The Season of Alola, and with it comes the End-of-Season Special Research. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to qualify.

As the Season of Alola comes to a close on June 1, PoGo has revealed the finale event: Alola to Alola. Focusing on what has been released over the last few months, the event gives players another chance to capture their favorite Island Deity.

When Tapu Koko, Fini, Lele, and Bulu were released earlier in the season, Niantic promised trainers that those who complete the accompanying Special Research will be awarded the opportunity to take part in the End-of-Season research.

Don’t fret, however, as those who are unsuccessful in completing all four Special Research will be able to pay $4.99 USD to receive the tasks as well.

Pokemon Go End-of-Season Special Research

Split into four different paths (to match the four different island deities), the Special Research tasks offer a variety of different prizes.

Alola to Alola – Melemele Island path:

These tasks will focus on social challenges like sending gifts and taking snapshots. Here are the rewards you can receive:

2 Poffin’s

1 Lure Module

4 Lucky Eggs

Alolan Raichu encounter

Pom Pom Oricorio Hat Avatar item

Alola to Alola – Akala Island path:

These tasks will focus on challenges like exploring a certain amount of kilometers or spinning various Pokestops. Here are the rewards:

1 Incense

2 Incubators

1 Super Incubator

Alolan Marowak encounter

Pa’u Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

Alola to Alola – Ula’ula Island path:

This path focuses on challenges that will require the trainer to catch a certain amount of Pokemon or perform certain types of throws. Here are the rewards:

1 Glacial Lure

1 Magnetic Lure

4 Incense

Alolan Vulpix encounter

Baile Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

Alola to Alola – Poni Island path:

Just like the other three paths, this one has special themed challenges — this time they’re focused on the PoGo battle league and Team Go Rocket. Here are the rewards:

1 Rocket Radar

3 Star Pieces

1 Premium Battle Pass

Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Sensu Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

All four paths may offer more rewards once you complete the tasks, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens when the event goes live.

In the meantime, check out more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go guides.

