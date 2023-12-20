Pokemon Go players think Timeless Travels Special Research is teasing something big

Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels Special Research ending with step 4 of 14 has players speculating what its ultimate reward will be.

Pokemon Go‘s ongoing season, Timeless Travels, has introduced new Pokemon, events and bonuses. Among them is the eponymous Special Research, which encourages players to catch Pokemon, send Gifts, and more.

However, players who have made it through the first four steps have noticed something peculiar: Timeless Travels is incomplete. Though said to have 14 steps total, upon reaching step five, the game says “Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back soon!”

This has players speculating what the Special Research is actually leading to, with some predicting it’ll be something huge.

Pokemon Go players hope Arceus or more Hisuian Pokemon are coming

Following the Special Research’s release, players have been wondering what’s next. As some, like Reddit user antoineplays, have joked, Professor Willow seems to be on holiday vacation already.

Though the fact that the event is incomplete has led to some criticism of Niantic, as other players have pointed out, Special Research being released in parts is normal for the game. Challenges like Timeless Travels are meant to last an entire season, so additional tasks will be released in stages for the event, which ends on March 1.

Previous instances of Special Research being released over time have led to rewards like Master Ball, both Hoopa forms and Cosmog, so expectations are high.

As one player joked, “we better now get a Arceus for the wait.”

Though said in jest, the long-awaited release of the Alpha Pokemon would make sense considering that Timeless Travels draws so much from the Hisui region introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Another player pointed out that Special Research can tie into the overarching story and other events. “This season will probably tie in with Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh in some way,” they speculated. “It will probably also involve some time travel/time warping shenanigans … It’s probably going to be something like Team Rocket angers Dialga and Palkia and causes them to bring Pokémon from Sinnoh’s past into the present.”

With Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh scheduled for February 24-25, 2024 – and Niantic accidentally revealing Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia early – players can expect to hear more in the New Year.

