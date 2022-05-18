Pokemon Go Alola to Alola finale event: Island deities in raids, bonuses, more

Niantic has announced the final event for Pokemon Go’s Season of Alola called ‘Alola to Alola’ with a focus on what’s been released over the last three months. Here’s everything we know about it.

On March 1, Pokemon Go launched the latest quarterly season — Season of Alola — with a focus on the Alolan ‘mon from Gen 7 of the series.

It brought a variety of new creatures to the mobile game, including all four of the Island Deities (Tapu Koko, Lele, Bulu, and Fini) as well as Popplio, Rowlet, and Litten, the three starters from the video game.

The season comes to a close on June 1, and PoGo has just released details regarding the final event. Here’s everything we know.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Dates & Times

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola will begin on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Tuesday, May 31, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola event bonuses

Ending the season with a bang, the game will provide trainers with a few special bonuses:

Evolve Cubone into an Alolan Marowak that knows the Charged Attack: Shadow Bone

2x Stardust from opening gifts

Event-themed avatar items

And, if you complete the collection challenge you will earn 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with Rockruff.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Wild Encounters

During the event, wild encounters will be Alola-themed.

Alolan Rattata*

Cubone*

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos*

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Exeggutor*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as a shiny.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola raids

Just like the wild encounters, the in-game raids will follow the Alola theme.

One-Star Raids:

Alolan Rattata*

Alolan Geodude*

Alolan Diglett*

Alolan Grimer*

Rockruff*

Three-Star Raids:

Alolan Raichu*

Alolan Exeggutor*

Alolan Marowak*

Five-Star Raids:

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as a shiny.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola 7km egg list

Also known as ‘gift eggs’, the list of Pokemon that they can provide will change during the event.

Alolan Rattata*

Dewpider

Fomantis

Oranguru

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Grimer*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Alolan Vulpix*

Alolan Diglett*

Stufful*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as a shiny.

Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Field Research task encounters

During the event, the following Pokemon will be available to encounter through Field Research tasks.

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as a shiny.

