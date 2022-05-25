Pokemon Go choose a path: Which island is best in Alola to Alola Special Research?

The Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Special Research story requires you to choose a path, but with four islands to choose between, which one is best? Let’s find out!

To finish off the Season of Alola on a high note, Pokemon Go has one final celebration up its sleeve: The Alola to Alola event. There’s a Collection Challenge and all four guardian deities will appear in Raid Battles.

All players who manage to complete every island Special Research story during the Season of Alola will be able to access an end-of-season Special Research story that lets you choose which path to take.

So, should you choose Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’ula Island, or Poni Island in the Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Special Research story? Read on to find out…

Contents

Which path should you choose in Pokemon Go Alola to Alola Special Research?

If you want to complete this Special Research story as quickly as possible, we’d recommend choosing the Ula’ula Island Path, as this one focuses on catching tasks like using Berries and landing Curveballs.

There’s a Collection Challenge during the Alola to Alola event, so most players will be doing lots of catching anyway. This is definitely a path that can be completed in the background while you do other things.

If you’re more bothered about the rewards on offer, we’d recommend choosing the Melemele Island Path, as this branch features Lucky Eggs, Poffins, and Star Pieces, all of which are quite rare to get for free.

Of course, every player is different, so we’ve outlined the sort of tasks that each path will require – as well as the rewards you can earn – below to help you make your decision.

Alola to Alola Melemele Island Path explained

The Melemele Island Path focuses on friend-related tasks like sending Gifts, trading Pokemon, and making new friends, so we would only recommend choosing this path if you have a big group of active Pokemon Go friends.

As for the rewards, you can earn an encounter with Alolan Raichu, a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat, 4 Lucky Eggs, and a bunch of other useful items including Poffins and a Lure Module.

Alola to Alola Akala Island Path explained

The Akala Island Path is best for players who like exploring, with tasks including walking for 7km, spinning 10 PokeStops or Gyms, and hatching 3 Eggs, so you should only choose this path if you’re able to get out and about.

Rewards on offer for this path include an Alolan Marowak encounter, a Pa’u Style Oricorio Hat, 2 Incubators, and loads of other handy items like a Super Incubator, an Incense, and Silver Pinap Berries.

Alola to Alola Ula’ula Island Path explained

The Ula’ula Island Path is ideal for players who like to spend their time catching Pokemon, with tasks including catching 30 Pokemon, making 10 Curveball Throws, and using 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon.

As for the rewards on offer, you can earn an Alolan Vulpix encounter, a Baile Style Oricorio Hat, and 4 Incense, as well as loads of other useful items including a Magnetic Lure, a Glacial Lure, and a Star Piece.

Alola to Alola Poni Island Path explained

The Poni Island Path focuses on battles, with tasks including battling in the Go Battle League 10 times, defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts, and winning Trainer Battles. This one could be quite time-consuming.

Rewards on offer for completing this path include an Alolan Exeggutor encounter, a Sensu Style Oricorio Hat, and 3 Star Pieces, as well as some other handy items such as Rocket Radars, Raid Passes, and Berries.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you choose a path for the Alola to Alola Special Research story!

Remember, if you haven’t managed to finish all four island Special Research stories this season, you can still purchase a ticket for the Alola to Alola Special Research story from the Shop.

