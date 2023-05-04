Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event: Mega Pinsir, Costume Ponyta, more

Pokemon Go has revealed the third Team Leader event, called A Valorous Hero, which will debut Mega Pinsir, a Costume Ponyta, and more. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this upcoming event.

Following the past two Team Leader events, Pokemon Go has announced the third event called A Valorous hero.

As A Mystic Hero and An Instinctive Hero focused on Blanche and Spark respectively, A Valorous Hero will focus on Team Valor’s leader, Candela.

As Team Valor is themed around Fire-type Pokemon, trainers will have the opportunity to catch a special Costume Ponyta during this event. Additionally, Mega Pinsir will make its Pokemon Go debut as a Raid target during this event. Here are all the details trainers need to know ahead of time.

Contents:

Pokemon Go’s A Valarous Hero event will begin on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time and will run until Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Like the previous two events before it, players will have just under a week to participate in this event in order to snag the Pokemon and rewards present throughout it.

Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event Mega Pinsir debut

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Mega Pinsir will make its Pokemon Go debut during this event.

According to the official blog post, Pokemon Go’s A Valorous Hero event also marks the debut of Mega Pinsir, who can also be encountered as a Shiny Pokemon right away.

Mega Pinsir can only be encountered during Mega Raids, which will run throughout the duration of the event.

Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event Costume Ponyta Special Research

Additionally, A Valorous Hero has a new Special Research story focusing on Candela. Trainers who complete the Special Research story will earn an encounter with an event-exclusive Costume Ponyta.

This Costume Ponyta is wearing a red necklace to match the pattern adorning the shoulders on Candela’s jacket. Trainers should remember that this will be the only way to encounter this Ponyta during Season 10, so those wanting to fill out their collection don’t want to miss out.

Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in raids during the A Valorous Hero event:

One-star raids

Hisuian Growlithe

Galarian Ponyta*

Hoothoot*

Three-star raids

Galarian Stunfisk*

Druddigon*

Hisuian Braviary*

Hisuian Avalugg*

Five-star raids

Tapu Fini*

Mega raids

Mega Pinsir*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event bonuses

Finally, the following bonuses will be active throughout the event:

2x Candy for catching Pokemon

Trainers level 31 and above — 2x the chance to obtain Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

And that’s everything Pokemon Go fans need to know about the upcoming A Valorous Hero event! For more Pokemon Go-related guides, check out the links below:

