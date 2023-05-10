Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s A Valorous Hero event has begun, and it’s brought a Timed Research quest for trainers to complete. Here’s everything we know about it.

Over the last month, Niantic has given Pokemon Go players events focusing on the game’s three teams: Mystic, Valor, and Instinct.

The events offer Timed Research quests alongside a new costume Pokemon to match the leader of the team.

A Valorous Hero has begun in Pokemon Go, and we have the tasks trainers will have to complete for the events Timed Research.

Niantic

A Valorous Hero Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Timed Research quest.

Step 1 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Make 5 Great Throws – 10 Razz Berries

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 5 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM

Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Make 5 Great Throws – 10 Razz Berries

Battle in a gym 3 times – 5 Hyper Potion

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1 Charged TM

A Valorous Hero runs from May 11 at 10 am until May 17 at 8 pm local time, which should be plenty of time for trainers to complete the Timed Research.

