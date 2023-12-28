GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go 20km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy slowest?

Kurt Perry
Yveltal and Xerneas legendaries require 20km for candy in Pokemon Go.Niantic

The Buddy feature in Pokemon Go allows you to earn extra Candy just by walking around with a selected companion. As they are divided into different categories, here’s the 20km Buddies chart to help you figure out which Pokemon take the longest to farm Candies in the game.

Regardless of whether you are a new player or a veteran of Niantic’s popular AR game, you should be looking to take advantage of Pokemon Go’s Buddy feature.

Added to Pokemon Go in 2016, Buddy Pokemon automatically earn Candy for any set species as you walk around. This is especially important for Pokemon that require 20km as it can often be hard to get Candy for them elsewhere.

To help you know which Pokemon this applies to we’ve put together this 20km Buddy list. Check out our 1km list, 3km list, and 5km lists for a full breakdown of how long all Buddy Pokemon take to earn Candy.

Contents

Rayquaza the sky dragon legendary pokemon in Pokemon Go.Niantic
Only the most powerful and rarest Pokemon require 20km of walking to earn Candy.

Pokemon Go 20km Buddy chart list

The only Pokemon that require 20km of walking per Candy are Legendary, Mythical, Ultra Beasts, and Paradox. These are all the Pokemon that fit into at least one of those categories:

Gen 1

  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew

Gen 2

  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Lugia
  • Ho-Oh
  • Celebi

Gen 3

  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Jirachi
  • Deoxys

Gen 4

  • Uxie
  • Mesprit
  • Azelf
  • Dialga
  • Palkia
  • Heatran
  • Regigigas
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Phione
  • Manaphy
  • Darkrai
  • Shaymin
  • Arceus

Gen 5

  • Victini
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion
  • Tornadus
  • Thundurus
  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Landorus
  • Kyurem
  • Keldeo
  • Meloetta
  • Genesect

Gen 6

  • Xerneas
  • Yveltal
  • Zygarde
  • Diancie
  • Hoopa
  • Volcanion

Gen 7

  • Type: Null
  • Silvally
  • Tapu Koko
  • Tapu Lele
  • Tapu Bulu
  • Tapu Fini
  • Cosmog
  • Cosmoem
  • Solgaleo
  • Lunala
  • Nihilego
  • Buzzwole
  • Pheromosa
  • Xurkitree
  • Kartana
  • Guzzlord
  • Necrozma
  • Magearna
  • Poipole
  • Naganadel
  • Stakataka
  • Blacephalon
  • Zeraora
  • Meltan
  • Melmetal

Gen 8

  • Zacian
  • Zamazenta
  • Eternatus
  • Kubfu
  • Urshifu
  • Zarude
  • Regieleki
  • Regidrago
  • Glastrier
  • Spectrier
  • Calyrex

Gen 9

  • Great Tusk
  • Scream Tail
  • Brute Bonnet
  • Flutter Mane
  • Slither Wing
  • Sandy Shocks
  • Iron Treads
  • Iron Bundle
  • Iron Hands
  • Iron Jugulis
  • Iron Moth
  • Iron Thorns
  • Wo-Chien
  • Chien-Pao
  • Ting-Lu
  • Chi-Yu
  • Roaring Moon
  • Iron Valiant
  • Koraidon
  • Miraidon

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

That’s everything you need to know about 20km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:

