Pokemon Go 20km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy slowest?

The Buddy feature in Pokemon Go allows you to earn extra Candy just by walking around with a selected companion. As they are divided into different categories, here’s the 20km Buddies chart to help you figure out which Pokemon take the longest to farm Candies in the game.

Regardless of whether you are a new player or a veteran of Niantic’s popular AR game, you should be looking to take advantage of Pokemon Go’s Buddy feature.

Article continues after ad

Added to Pokemon Go in 2016, Buddy Pokemon automatically earn Candy for any set species as you walk around. This is especially important for Pokemon that require 20km as it can often be hard to get Candy for them elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

To help you know which Pokemon this applies to we’ve put together this 20km Buddy list. Check out our 1km list, 3km list, and 5km lists for a full breakdown of how long all Buddy Pokemon take to earn Candy.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Niantic Only the most powerful and rarest Pokemon require 20km of walking to earn Candy.

Pokemon Go 20km Buddy chart list

The only Pokemon that require 20km of walking per Candy are Legendary, Mythical, Ultra Beasts, and Paradox. These are all the Pokemon that fit into at least one of those categories:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gen 1

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Mew

Gen 2

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Gen 3

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Gen 4

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Gen 5

Victini

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landorus

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Gen 6

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Gen 7

Type: Null

Silvally

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

Magearna

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Gen 8

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Gen 9

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Roaring Moon

Iron Valiant

Koraidon

Miraidon

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

Article continues after ad

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about 20km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide