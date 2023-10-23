Pokemon Go 5km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy slow?

Candy farming in Pokemon Go is central to progressing any account so it’s important to know which Pokemon progress faster or slower. To help you plan we’ve put together this complete 5km Buddy list for Pokemon Go.

Making the most of Buddy Pokemon is a must to progress your account. First introduced in 2016 and later revamped in 2019 the Buddy mechanic is useful for leveling up Pokemon and filling out your Pokedex with evolved entries.

Not every Pokemon finds Candy at an equal pace though with some taking far longer than others. To help optimize your time spent grinding it’s important to know which are fast and which are slow.

Check out both our 1km Buddy list and 3km Buddy list to know exactly how long it will take to progress all the Pokemon that Go has to offer.

Contents

Niantic Feeding your Buddy can speed up how fast they get Candy in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go 5km Buddy chart list

The following Pokemon and their regional variants will all earn Candy for every 5km you walk around outside:

Gen 1

Onix

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Chansey

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Lapras

Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, & Flareon

Omanyte & Omastar

Kabuto & Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Dratini, Dragonair, & Dragonite

Gen 2

Mareep, Flaafy, & Ampharos

Sudowoodo

Espeon & Umbreon

Unown

Pineco & Forretress

Gligar

Steelix

Scizor

Delibird

Mantine

Skarmony

Tyrogue & Hitmontop

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Larvitar, Pupitar, & Tyranitar

Gen 3

Ralts, Kirlia, & Gardevoir

Slakoth, Vigoroth, & Slaking

Nincada, Ninjask, & Shedinja

Sableye

Mawile

Trapinch, Vibrava, & Flygon

Feebas & Milotic

Castform

Kecleon

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Relicanth

Bagon, Shelgon, & Salamence

Beldum, Metang, & Metagross

Gen 4

Shinx, Luxio, & Luxray

Cranidos & Rampardos

Shieldon & Bastiodon

Pachirisu

Drifloon & Drifblim

Chingling

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible, Gabite, & Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu & Lucario

Skorupi & Drapion

Carnivine

Mantyke

Electivire

Magmortar

Leafeon & Glaceon

Gliscor

Gallade

Rotom

Gen 5

Tumburr, Gurdurr, & Conkeldurr

Throw & Sawk

Sandile, Krokorok, & Krookodile

Sigilyph

Tirtouga & Carracosta

Archen & Archeops

Zorua & Zoroark

Alomomola

Klink, Klang, & Klinklang

Litwick, Lampent, & Chandelure

Axew, Fraxure, & Haxorus

Cryogonal

Stunfisk

Druddigon

Golett & Golurk

Pawniard & Bisharp

Rufflet & Braviary

Vullaby & Mandibuzz

Deino, Zweilous, & Hydreigon

Larvesta & Volcarona

Gen 6

Furfrou

Honedge & Aegislash

Tyrunt & Tyrantrum

Amaura & Aurorus

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Carbink

Goomy, Sliggoo, & Goodra

Phantump & Trevenant

Pumpkaboo & Gourgeist

Noibat & Noivern

Gen 7

Rockruff & Lycanroc

Turtonator

Mimikyu

Drampa

Dhelmise

Janmo-o, Hakamo-o, & Kommo-o

Gen 8

Applin, Flapple, & Appletun

Toxel & Toxtricity

Sizzlipede & Centiskorch

Hatenna, Hattrem, & Hatterene

Impidimp, Morgrem, & Grimmsnarl

Mr. Rime

Falinks

Pincurchin

Snom & Frosmoth

Stonjourner

Eiscue

Cufant & Copperajah

Dracozolt

Arctozolt

Dracovish

Arctovish

Duraludon

Dreepy, Drakloak, & Dragapult

Kleavor

Sneasler

Overqwil

Gen 9

Nacli, Naclstack, & Garganacl

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Bramblin & Brambleghast

Rellor & Rabsca

Bombirdier

Finizen & Palafin

Orthworm

Dondozo

Tatsugiri

Kingambit

Frigibax, Arctibax, & Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

That’s everything you need to know about 5km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:

