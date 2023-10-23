GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go 5km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy slow?

Pokemon Go walking with buddy pokemon in park.Niantic

Candy farming in Pokemon Go is central to progressing any account so it’s important to know which Pokemon progress faster or slower. To help you plan we’ve put together this complete 5km Buddy list for Pokemon Go.

Making the most of Buddy Pokemon is a must to progress your account. First introduced in 2016 and later revamped in 2019 the Buddy mechanic is useful for leveling up Pokemon and filling out your Pokedex with evolved entries.

Not every Pokemon finds Candy at an equal pace though with some taking far longer than others. To help optimize your time spent grinding it’s important to know which are fast and which are slow.

Check out both our 1km Buddy list and 3km Buddy list to know exactly how long it will take to progress all the Pokemon that Go has to offer.

Contents

Feeding Buddy Squirtle to get candy faster in Pokemon Go.Niantic
Feeding your Buddy can speed up how fast they get Candy in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go 5km Buddy chart list

The following Pokemon and their regional variants will all earn Candy for every 5km you walk around outside:

Gen 1

  • Onix
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Chansey
  • Mr. Mime
  • Scyther
  • Jynx
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Lapras
  • Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, & Flareon
  • Omanyte & Omastar
  • Kabuto & Kabutops
  • Aerodactyl
  • Snorlax
  • Dratini, Dragonair, & Dragonite

Gen 2

  • Mareep, Flaafy, & Ampharos
  • Sudowoodo
  • Espeon & Umbreon
  • Unown
  • Pineco & Forretress
  • Gligar
  • Steelix
  • Scizor
  • Delibird
  • Mantine
  • Skarmony
  • Tyrogue & Hitmontop
  • Smoochum
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Miltank
  • Blissey
  • Larvitar, Pupitar, & Tyranitar

Gen 3

  • Ralts, Kirlia, & Gardevoir
  • Slakoth, Vigoroth, & Slaking
  • Nincada, Ninjask, & Shedinja
  • Sableye
  • Mawile
  • Trapinch, Vibrava, & Flygon
  • Feebas & Milotic
  • Castform
  • Kecleon
  • Tropius
  • Chimecho
  • Absol
  • Relicanth
  • Bagon, Shelgon, & Salamence
  • Beldum, Metang, & Metagross

Gen 4

  • Shinx, Luxio, & Luxray
  • Cranidos & Rampardos
  • Shieldon & Bastiodon
  • Pachirisu
  • Drifloon & Drifblim
  • Chingling
  • Bonsly
  • Mime Jr.
  • Happiny
  • Chatot
  • Spiritomb
  • Gible, Gabite, & Garchomp
  • Munchlax
  • Riolu & Lucario
  • Skorupi & Drapion
  • Carnivine
  • Mantyke
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Leafeon & Glaceon
  • Gliscor
  • Gallade
  • Rotom

Gen 5

  • Tumburr, Gurdurr, & Conkeldurr
  • Throw & Sawk
  • Sandile, Krokorok, & Krookodile
  • Sigilyph
  • Tirtouga & Carracosta
  • Archen & Archeops
  • Zorua & Zoroark
  • Alomomola
  • Klink, Klang, & Klinklang
  • Litwick, Lampent, & Chandelure
  • Axew, Fraxure, & Haxorus
  • Cryogonal
  • Stunfisk
  • Druddigon
  • Golett & Golurk
  • Pawniard & Bisharp
  • Rufflet & Braviary
  • Vullaby & Mandibuzz
  • Deino, Zweilous, & Hydreigon
  • Larvesta & Volcarona

Gen 6

  • Furfrou
  • Honedge & Aegislash
  • Tyrunt & Tyrantrum
  • Amaura & Aurorus
  • Sylveon
  • Hawlucha
  • Carbink
  • Goomy, Sliggoo, & Goodra
  • Phantump & Trevenant
  • Pumpkaboo & Gourgeist
  • Noibat & Noivern

Gen 7

  • Rockruff & Lycanroc
  • Turtonator
  • Mimikyu
  • Drampa
  • Dhelmise
  • Janmo-o, Hakamo-o, & Kommo-o

Gen 8

  • Applin, Flapple, & Appletun
  • Toxel & Toxtricity
  • Sizzlipede & Centiskorch
  • Hatenna, Hattrem, & Hatterene
  • Impidimp, Morgrem, & Grimmsnarl
  • Mr. Rime
  • Falinks
  • Pincurchin
  • Snom & Frosmoth
  • Stonjourner
  • Eiscue
  • Cufant & Copperajah
  • Dracozolt
  • Arctozolt
  • Dracovish
  • Arctovish
  • Duraludon
  • Dreepy, Drakloak, & Dragapult
  • Kleavor
  • Sneasler
  • Overqwil

Gen 9

  • Nacli, Naclstack, & Garganacl
  • Charcadet
  • Armarouge
  • Ceruledge
  • Bramblin & Brambleghast
  • Rellor & Rabsca
  • Bombirdier
  • Finizen & Palafin
  • Orthworm
  • Dondozo
  • Tatsugiri
  • Kingambit
  • Frigibax, Arctibax, & Baxcalibur
  • Gimmighoul
  • Gholdengo

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

Pokemon Go