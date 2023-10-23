Pokemon Go 3km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy fast?
When farming candies in Pokemon Go it’s important to know which Pokemon progress at which rates, so we’ve put together this list of all the 3km Buddy Pokemon to help you out.
Buddy Pokemon is a key mechanic in Pokemon Go that is a must for leveling up and filling Pokedex entries.
However, not all Pokemon progress at the same rate with some being several times slower than others. It’s important to know the difference between them to more effectively plan your candy farming.
In addition to this 3km Buddy chart list, we also have a 1km Buddy list perfect for quickly completing research tasks.
Contents
Pokemon Go 3km Buddy chart list
The following Pokemon and their regional variants will all earn Candy for every 3km you walk around outside:
Gen 1
- Bulbasaur, Ivysaur & Venusaur
- Charmander, Charmeleon, & Charizard
- Squirtle, Wartortle, & Blastoise
- Ekans & Arbok
- Sandshrew & Sandslash
- Nidoran & Nidoqueen
- Nidoran ♀, Nidorina, & Nidoqueen
- Nidoran ♂, Nidorino, & Nidoking
- Vulpiz & Ninetales
- Oddish, Gloom, & Vileplume
- Paras & Parasect
- Venonat & Venomoth
- Diglett & Dugtrio
- Meowth & Persian
- Psyduck & Golduck
- Mankey, Primeape
- Growlithe & Arcanine
- Poliwag, Poliwhirl, & Poliwrath
- Abra, Kadabra, & Alakazam
- Machop, Machoke, & Machamp
- Bellsprout, Weepinbell, & Victreebel
- Tentacool & Tentacruel
- Ponyta & Rapidash
- Slowpoke & Slowbro
- Magnemite & Magneton
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo & Dodrio
- Seel & Dewgong
- Grimer & Muk
- Shellder & Cloyster
- Gastly, Haunter, & Gengar
- Drowzee & Hypno
- Krabby & Kingler
- Voltorb & Electrode
- Exeggcute & Exeggutor
- Cubone & Marowak
- Lickitung
- Koffing & Weezing
- Rhyhorn & Rhydon
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea & Seadra
- Goldeen & Seaking
- Staryu & Starmie
- Tauros
- Ditto
- Porygon
Gen 2
- Chikorita, Bayleef, & Meganium
- Cyndaquil, Quilava, & Typhlosion
- Totodile, Croconaw, & Feraligatr
- Chinchou & Lanturn
- Togepi & Togetic
- Natu & Xatu
- Bellossom
- Marill & Azumarill
- Politoed
- Hoppip & Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Aipom
- Sunkern & Sunflora
- Yanma
- Wooper & Quagsire
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Wobbuffet
- Girafarig
- Dunsparce
- Snubbull & Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Shuckle
- Heracross
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa & Ursaring
- Swinub & Piloswine
- Corsola
- Houndour & Houndoom
- Kingdra
- Phanpy & Donphan
- Porygon2
- Stantler
- Smeargle
Gen 3
- Treecko, Grovyle, & Sceptile
- Torchic, Combusken, & Blaziken
- Mudkip, Marshtomp, & Swampert
- Lotad, Lombre, & Ludicolo
- Seedot, Nuzleaf, & Shiftry
- Wingull & Pelipper
- Shroomish & Breloom
- Makuhita & Hariyama
- Azurill
- Nosepass
- Skitty & Delcatty
- Meditite & Medicham
- Electrike & Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat & Illumise
- Roselia
- Carvanha & Sharpedo
- Numel & Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Spinda
- Cacnea & Cacturne
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Corphish & Crawdaunt
- Baltoy & Claydol
- Lileep & Cradily
- Anorith & Armaldo
- Shuppet & Banette
- Duskull & Dusclops
- Wynaut
- Snorunt & Glalie
- Spheal, Sealeo, & Walrein
- Clamperl, Huntail, & Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
Gen 4
- Turtwig, Grotle, & Torterra
- Chimchar, Monferno, & Infernape
- Piplup, Prinplup, & Empoleon
- Budew
- Roserade
- Combee & Vespiquen
- Buizel & Floatzel
- Shellos & Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Buneary & Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow & Purugly
- Stunky & Skuntank
- Bronzor & Bronzong
- Hippopotas & Hippowdon
- Croagunk & Toxicroak
- Finneon & Lumineon
- Snover & Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
Gen 5
- Snivy, Servine, & Serperior
- Tepig, Pignite, & Emboar
- Oshawott, Dewott, & Samurott
- Pansage & Simisage
- Pansear & Simisear
- Panpour & Simipour
- Munna & Musharna
- Blitzle & Zebstrika
- Roggenrola, Boldore, & Gigalith
- Drilbut & Excadrill
- Audino
- Tympole
- Palpitoad & Seismitoad
- Darumaka & Darmanitan
- Scraggy & Scrafty
- Yamask & Cofagrigus
- Trubbish & Garbodor
- Minccino & Cinccino
- Gothita, Gothorita, & Gothitelle
- Solosis, Duosion, & Reuniclus
- Ducklett & Swanna
- Vanillite, Vanillish, & Vanilluxe
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Foongus & Amoonguss
- Frillish & Jellicent
- Joltik & Galvantula
- Ferroseed & Ferrothorn
- Elgyem & Beheeyem
- Cubchoo & Beartic
- Shelmet & Accelgor
- Mienfoo & Mienshao
- Bouffalant
- Heatmor
- Durant
Gen 6
- Chespin, Quilladin, & Chesnaught
- Fennekin, Braixen, & Delphox
- Froakie, Frogadier, & Greninja
- Litleo & Pyroar
- Flabebe, Floette, & Florges
- Skiddo & Gogoat
- Pancham & Pangoro
- Espurr & Meowstic
- Spritzee & Aromatisse
- Swirlix & Slurpuff
- Inkay & Malamar
- Binacle & Barbaracle
- Skrelp & Dragalge
- Clauncher & Clawitzer
- Heliptile & Heliolisk
- Dedenne
- Klefki
- Bergmite & Avalugg
Gen 7
- Rowlet, Dartrix, & Decidueye
- Litten, Torracat, & Incineroar
- Popplio, Brionne, & Primarina
- Crabrawler & Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Mareanie & Toxapex
- Mudbray & Mudsdale
- Dewpider & Araquanid
- Fomantis & Lurantis
- Morelull & Shiinotic
- Salandit & Salazzle
- Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena
- Comfery
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Sandygast & Palossand
- Pyukumuku
- Minior
- Komala
- Togedemaru
- Bruxish
Gen 8
- Grookey, Thwackey, & Rillaboom
- Scorbunny, Raboot, & Cinderace
- Sobble, Drizzile, & Inteleon
- Gossifleur & Eldegoss
- Wooloo & Dubwool
- Chewtle & Drednaw
- Rolycoly, Carkol, & Coalossal
- Sillicobra & Sandaconda
- Cramorant
- Arrokuda & Barraskewda
- Clobbopus & Grapploct
- Sinistea & Polteageist
- Obstagoon
- Perrserker
- Cursola
- Sirfetch’d
- Runerigus
- Milcery & Alcremie
- Indeedee
- Morpeko
- Ursaluna
Gen 9
- Spirgatito, Floragato, & Meowscarada
- Fuecoco, Crocalor, & Skeledirge
- Quaxly, Quaxwell, & Quaquaval
- Pawmi, Pawmo, & Pawmot
- Fidough & Dachsbun
- Smoliv, Dolliv, & Arboliva
- Squawkabilly
- Maschiff & Mabosstiff
- Shroodle & Grafaiai
- Toescool & Toescruel
- Klawf
- Capsakid & Scovillain
- Flittle & Espathra
- Tinkatink, Tinkatuff & Tinkaton
- Wiglett & Wugtrio
- Varoom & Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Glimmet & Glimmora
- Greavard & Houndstone
- Flimgo
- Cetoddle & Cetitan
- Veluza
- Annihilape
- Clodsire
- Farigiraf
- Dudunsparce
How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go
To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.
If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.
That’s everything you need to know about 3km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:
