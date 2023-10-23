GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go 3km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy fast?

Pokemon Go Kanto starters in Buddy reveal trailer.Niantic

When farming candies in Pokemon Go it’s important to know which Pokemon progress at which rates, so we’ve put together this list of all the 3km Buddy Pokemon to help you out.

Buddy Pokemon is a key mechanic in Pokemon Go that is a must for leveling up and filling Pokedex entries.

However, not all Pokemon progress at the same rate with some being several times slower than others. It’s important to know the difference between them to more effectively plan your candy farming.

In addition to this 3km Buddy chart list, we also have a 1km Buddy list perfect for quickly completing research tasks.

Contents

Playing with Eevee set as Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon Go.Niantic
Interacting and playing with your Buddy with reduce the walking distance needed for Candy.

Pokemon Go 3km Buddy chart list

The following Pokemon and their regional variants will all earn Candy for every 3km you walk around outside:

Gen 1

  • Bulbasaur, Ivysaur & Venusaur
  • Charmander, Charmeleon, & Charizard
  • Squirtle, Wartortle, & Blastoise
  • Ekans & Arbok
  • Sandshrew & Sandslash
  • Nidoran & Nidoqueen
  • Nidoran ♀, Nidorina, & Nidoqueen
  • Nidoran , Nidorino, & Nidoking
  • Vulpiz & Ninetales
  • Oddish, Gloom, & Vileplume
  • Paras & Parasect
  • Venonat & Venomoth
  • Diglett & Dugtrio
  • Meowth & Persian
  • Psyduck & Golduck
  • Mankey, Primeape
  • Growlithe & Arcanine
  • Poliwag, Poliwhirl, & Poliwrath
  • Abra, Kadabra, & Alakazam
  • Machop, Machoke, & Machamp
  • Bellsprout, Weepinbell, & Victreebel
  • Tentacool & Tentacruel
  • Ponyta & Rapidash
  • Slowpoke & Slowbro
  • Magnemite & Magneton
  • Farfetch’d
  • Doduo & Dodrio
  • Seel & Dewgong
  • Grimer & Muk
  • Shellder & Cloyster
  • Gastly, Haunter, & Gengar
  • Drowzee & Hypno
  • Krabby & Kingler
  • Voltorb & Electrode
  • Exeggcute & Exeggutor
  • Cubone & Marowak
  • Lickitung
  • Koffing & Weezing
  • Rhyhorn & Rhydon
  • Tangela
  • Kangaskhan
  • Horsea & Seadra
  • Goldeen & Seaking
  • Staryu & Starmie
  • Tauros
  • Ditto
  • Porygon

Gen 2

  • Chikorita, Bayleef, & Meganium
  • Cyndaquil, Quilava, & Typhlosion
  • Totodile, Croconaw, & Feraligatr
  • Chinchou & Lanturn
  • Togepi & Togetic
  • Natu & Xatu
  • Bellossom
  • Marill & Azumarill
  • Politoed
  • Hoppip & Skiploom
  • Jumpluff
  • Aipom
  • Sunkern & Sunflora
  • Yanma
  • Wooper & Quagsire
  • Murkrow
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Wobbuffet
  • Girafarig
  • Dunsparce
  • Snubbull & Granbull
  • Qwilfish
  • Shuckle
  • Heracross
  • Sneasel
  • Teddiursa & Ursaring
  • Swinub & Piloswine
  • Corsola
  • Houndour & Houndoom
  • Kingdra
  • Phanpy & Donphan
  • Porygon2
  • Stantler
  • Smeargle

Gen 3

  • Treecko, Grovyle, & Sceptile
  • Torchic, Combusken, & Blaziken
  • Mudkip, Marshtomp, & Swampert
  • Lotad, Lombre, & Ludicolo
  • Seedot, Nuzleaf, & Shiftry
  • Wingull & Pelipper
  • Shroomish & Breloom
  • Makuhita & Hariyama
  • Azurill
  • Nosepass
  • Skitty & Delcatty
  • Meditite & Medicham
  • Electrike & Manectric
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Volbeat & Illumise
  • Roselia
  • Carvanha & Sharpedo
  • Numel & Camerupt
  • Torkoal
  • Spinda
  • Cacnea & Cacturne
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Lunatone
  • Solrock
  • Corphish & Crawdaunt
  • Baltoy & Claydol
  • Lileep & Cradily
  • Anorith & Armaldo
  • Shuppet & Banette
  • Duskull & Dusclops
  • Wynaut
  • Snorunt & Glalie
  • Spheal, Sealeo, & Walrein
  • Clamperl, Huntail, & Gorebyss
  • Luvdisc

Gen 4

  • Turtwig, Grotle, & Torterra
  • Chimchar, Monferno, & Infernape
  • Piplup, Prinplup, & Empoleon
  • Budew
  • Roserade
  • Combee & Vespiquen
  • Buizel & Floatzel
  • Shellos & Gastrodon
  • Ambipom
  • Buneary & Lopunny
  • Mismagius
  • Honchkrow
  • Glameow & Purugly
  • Stunky & Skuntank
  • Bronzor & Bronzong
  • Hippopotas & Hippowdon
  • Croagunk & Toxicroak
  • Finneon & Lumineon
  • Snover & Abomasnow
  • Weavile
  • Magnezone
  • Lickilicky
  • Rhyperior
  • Tangrowth
  • Togekiss
  • Yanmega
  • Mamoswine
  • Porygon-Z
  • Probopass
  • Dusknoir
  • Froslass

Gen 5

  • Snivy, Servine, & Serperior
  • Tepig, Pignite, & Emboar
  • Oshawott, Dewott, & Samurott
  • Pansage & Simisage
  • Pansear & Simisear
  • Panpour & Simipour
  • Munna & Musharna
  • Blitzle & Zebstrika
  • Roggenrola, Boldore, & Gigalith
  • Drilbut & Excadrill
  • Audino
  • Tympole
  • Palpitoad & Seismitoad
  • Darumaka & Darmanitan
  • Scraggy & Scrafty
  • Yamask & Cofagrigus
  • Trubbish & Garbodor
  • Minccino & Cinccino
  • Gothita, Gothorita, & Gothitelle
  • Solosis, Duosion, & Reuniclus
  • Ducklett & Swanna
  • Vanillite, Vanillish, & Vanilluxe
  • Deerling
  • Sawsbuck
  • Karrablast
  • Escavalier
  • Foongus & Amoonguss
  • Frillish & Jellicent
  • Joltik & Galvantula
  • Ferroseed & Ferrothorn
  • Elgyem & Beheeyem
  • Cubchoo & Beartic
  • Shelmet & Accelgor
  • Mienfoo & Mienshao
  • Bouffalant
  • Heatmor
  • Durant

Gen 6

  • Chespin, Quilladin, & Chesnaught
  • Fennekin, Braixen, & Delphox
  • Froakie, Frogadier, & Greninja
  • Litleo & Pyroar
  • Flabebe, Floette, & Florges
  • Skiddo & Gogoat
  • Pancham & Pangoro
  • Espurr & Meowstic
  • Spritzee & Aromatisse
  • Swirlix & Slurpuff
  • Inkay & Malamar
  • Binacle & Barbaracle
  • Skrelp & Dragalge
  • Clauncher & Clawitzer
  • Heliptile & Heliolisk
  • Dedenne
  • Klefki
  • Bergmite & Avalugg

Gen 7

  • Rowlet, Dartrix, & Decidueye
  • Litten, Torracat, & Incineroar
  • Popplio, Brionne, & Primarina
  • Crabrawler & Crabominable
  • Oricorio
  • Mareanie & Toxapex
  • Mudbray & Mudsdale
  • Dewpider & Araquanid
  • Fomantis & Lurantis
  • Morelull & Shiinotic
  • Salandit & Salazzle
  • Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena
  • Comfery
  • Oranguru
  • Passimian
  • Sandygast & Palossand
  • Pyukumuku
  • Minior
  • Komala
  • Togedemaru
  • Bruxish

Gen 8

  • Grookey, Thwackey, & Rillaboom
  • Scorbunny, Raboot, & Cinderace
  • Sobble, Drizzile, & Inteleon
  • Gossifleur & Eldegoss
  • Wooloo & Dubwool
  • Chewtle & Drednaw
  • Rolycoly, Carkol, & Coalossal
  • Sillicobra & Sandaconda
  • Cramorant
  • Arrokuda & Barraskewda
  • Clobbopus & Grapploct
  • Sinistea & Polteageist
  • Obstagoon
  • Perrserker
  • Cursola
  • Sirfetch’d
  • Runerigus
  • Milcery & Alcremie
  • Indeedee
  • Morpeko
  • Ursaluna

Gen 9

  • Spirgatito, Floragato, & Meowscarada
  • Fuecoco, Crocalor, & Skeledirge
  • Quaxly, Quaxwell, & Quaquaval
  • Pawmi, Pawmo, & Pawmot
  • Fidough & Dachsbun
  • Smoliv, Dolliv, & Arboliva
  • Squawkabilly
  • Maschiff & Mabosstiff
  • Shroodle & Grafaiai
  • Toescool & Toescruel
  • Klawf
  • Capsakid & Scovillain
  • Flittle & Espathra
  • Tinkatink, Tinkatuff & Tinkaton
  • Wiglett & Wugtrio
  • Varoom & Revavroom
  • Cyclizar
  • Glimmet & Glimmora
  • Greavard & Houndstone
  • Flimgo
  • Cetoddle & Cetitan
  • Veluza
  • Annihilape
  • Clodsire
  • Farigiraf
  • Dudunsparce

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

That’s everything you need to know about 3km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:

Pokemon Go