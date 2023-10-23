Pokemon Go 3km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy fast?

When farming candies in Pokemon Go it’s important to know which Pokemon progress at which rates, so we’ve put together this list of all the 3km Buddy Pokemon to help you out.

Buddy Pokemon is a key mechanic in Pokemon Go that is a must for leveling up and filling Pokedex entries.

However, not all Pokemon progress at the same rate with some being several times slower than others. It’s important to know the difference between them to more effectively plan your candy farming.

In addition to this 3km Buddy chart list, we also have a 1km Buddy list perfect for quickly completing research tasks.

Niantic Interacting and playing with your Buddy with reduce the walking distance needed for Candy.

Pokemon Go 3km Buddy chart list

The following Pokemon and their regional variants will all earn Candy for every 3km you walk around outside:

Gen 1

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur & Venusaur

Charmander, Charmeleon, & Charizard

Squirtle, Wartortle, & Blastoise

Ekans & Arbok

Sandshrew & Sandslash

Nidoran & Nidoqueen

Nidoran ♀, Nidorina, & Nidoqueen

Nidoran ♂ , Nidorino, & Nidoking

, Nidorino, & Nidoking Vulpiz & Ninetales

Oddish, Gloom, & Vileplume

Paras & Parasect

Venonat & Venomoth

Diglett & Dugtrio

Meowth & Persian

Psyduck & Golduck

Mankey, Primeape

Growlithe & Arcanine

Poliwag, Poliwhirl, & Poliwrath

Abra, Kadabra, & Alakazam

Machop, Machoke, & Machamp

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, & Victreebel

Tentacool & Tentacruel

Ponyta & Rapidash

Slowpoke & Slowbro

Magnemite & Magneton

Farfetch’d

Doduo & Dodrio

Seel & Dewgong

Grimer & Muk

Shellder & Cloyster

Gastly, Haunter, & Gengar

Drowzee & Hypno

Krabby & Kingler

Voltorb & Electrode

Exeggcute & Exeggutor

Cubone & Marowak

Lickitung

Koffing & Weezing

Rhyhorn & Rhydon

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea & Seadra

Goldeen & Seaking

Staryu & Starmie

Tauros

Ditto

Porygon

Gen 2

Chikorita, Bayleef, & Meganium

Cyndaquil, Quilava, & Typhlosion

Totodile, Croconaw, & Feraligatr

Chinchou & Lanturn

Togepi & Togetic

Natu & Xatu

Bellossom

Marill & Azumarill

Politoed

Hoppip & Skiploom

Jumpluff

Aipom

Sunkern & Sunflora

Yanma

Wooper & Quagsire

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Wobbuffet

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Snubbull & Granbull

Qwilfish

Shuckle

Heracross

Sneasel

Teddiursa & Ursaring

Swinub & Piloswine

Corsola

Houndour & Houndoom

Kingdra

Phanpy & Donphan

Porygon2

Stantler

Smeargle

Gen 3

Treecko, Grovyle, & Sceptile

Torchic, Combusken, & Blaziken

Mudkip, Marshtomp, & Swampert

Lotad, Lombre, & Ludicolo

Seedot, Nuzleaf, & Shiftry

Wingull & Pelipper

Shroomish & Breloom

Makuhita & Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty & Delcatty

Meditite & Medicham

Electrike & Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat & Illumise

Roselia

Carvanha & Sharpedo

Numel & Camerupt

Torkoal

Spinda

Cacnea & Cacturne

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Corphish & Crawdaunt

Baltoy & Claydol

Lileep & Cradily

Anorith & Armaldo

Shuppet & Banette

Duskull & Dusclops

Wynaut

Snorunt & Glalie

Spheal, Sealeo, & Walrein

Clamperl, Huntail, & Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Gen 4

Turtwig, Grotle, & Torterra

Chimchar, Monferno, & Infernape

Piplup, Prinplup, & Empoleon

Budew

Roserade

Combee & Vespiquen

Buizel & Floatzel

Shellos & Gastrodon

Ambipom

Buneary & Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow & Purugly

Stunky & Skuntank

Bronzor & Bronzong

Hippopotas & Hippowdon

Croagunk & Toxicroak

Finneon & Lumineon

Snover & Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Togekiss

Yanmega

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Gen 5

Snivy, Servine, & Serperior

Tepig, Pignite, & Emboar

Oshawott, Dewott, & Samurott

Pansage & Simisage

Pansear & Simisear

Panpour & Simipour

Munna & Musharna

Blitzle & Zebstrika

Roggenrola, Boldore, & Gigalith

Drilbut & Excadrill

Audino

Tympole

Palpitoad & Seismitoad

Darumaka & Darmanitan

Scraggy & Scrafty

Yamask & Cofagrigus

Trubbish & Garbodor

Minccino & Cinccino

Gothita, Gothorita, & Gothitelle

Solosis, Duosion, & Reuniclus

Ducklett & Swanna

Vanillite, Vanillish, & Vanilluxe

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Karrablast

Escavalier

Foongus & Amoonguss

Frillish & Jellicent

Joltik & Galvantula

Ferroseed & Ferrothorn

Elgyem & Beheeyem

Cubchoo & Beartic

Shelmet & Accelgor

Mienfoo & Mienshao

Bouffalant

Heatmor

Durant

Gen 6

Chespin, Quilladin, & Chesnaught

Fennekin, Braixen, & Delphox

Froakie, Frogadier, & Greninja

Litleo & Pyroar

Flabebe, Floette, & Florges

Skiddo & Gogoat

Pancham & Pangoro

Espurr & Meowstic

Spritzee & Aromatisse

Swirlix & Slurpuff

Inkay & Malamar

Binacle & Barbaracle

Skrelp & Dragalge

Clauncher & Clawitzer

Heliptile & Heliolisk

Dedenne

Klefki

Bergmite & Avalugg

Gen 7

Rowlet, Dartrix, & Decidueye

Litten, Torracat, & Incineroar

Popplio, Brionne, & Primarina

Crabrawler & Crabominable

Oricorio

Mareanie & Toxapex

Mudbray & Mudsdale

Dewpider & Araquanid

Fomantis & Lurantis

Morelull & Shiinotic

Salandit & Salazzle

Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena

Comfery

Oranguru

Passimian

Sandygast & Palossand

Pyukumuku

Minior

Komala

Togedemaru

Bruxish

Gen 8

Grookey, Thwackey, & Rillaboom

Scorbunny, Raboot, & Cinderace

Sobble, Drizzile, & Inteleon

Gossifleur & Eldegoss

Wooloo & Dubwool

Chewtle & Drednaw

Rolycoly, Carkol, & Coalossal

Sillicobra & Sandaconda

Cramorant

Arrokuda & Barraskewda

Clobbopus & Grapploct

Sinistea & Polteageist

Obstagoon

Perrserker

Cursola

Sirfetch’d

Runerigus

Milcery & Alcremie

Indeedee

Morpeko

Ursaluna

Gen 9

Spirgatito, Floragato, & Meowscarada

Fuecoco, Crocalor, & Skeledirge

Quaxly, Quaxwell, & Quaquaval

Pawmi, Pawmo, & Pawmot

Fidough & Dachsbun

Smoliv, Dolliv, & Arboliva

Squawkabilly

Maschiff & Mabosstiff

Shroodle & Grafaiai

Toescool & Toescruel

Klawf

Capsakid & Scovillain

Flittle & Espathra

Tinkatink, Tinkatuff & Tinkaton

Wiglett & Wugtrio

Varoom & Revavroom

Cyclizar

Glimmet & Glimmora

Greavard & Houndstone

Flimgo

Cetoddle & Cetitan

Veluza

Annihilape

Clodsire

Farigiraf

Dudunsparce

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

That’s everything you need to know about 3km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:

