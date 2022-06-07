Pokemon Go 1km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy fastest?

The Pokemon Go 1km Buddies chart can help you figure out which creatures earn Candy fastest, so we’ve got a list of all the 1km Buddy Pokemon right here to help you out.

Setting a Pokemon as your Buddy in Pokemon Go means they can find bonus Candy in the background while you’re out exploring, which is a really helpful feature if you’re struggling to earn enough Candy to evolve it or power it up.

But not all Buddies are built the same. Some will get Candy for every 1km walked, others will get Candy after 5km, and Legendaries need 20km before they can get Candy, so it’s important to know the requirements of each Pokemon.

It’s especially useful to know the 1km Buddy Pokemon list when you have a research task that requires you to earn Candies while exploring with your Buddy, like in the Adventure Week 2022 Timed Research Challenge.

Pokemon Go 1km Buddy chart list

The following Pokemon will all earn Candy for every 1km you walk around outside:

Gen 1

Caterpie, Metapod & Butterfree

Weedle, Kakuna & Beedrill

Pidgey, Pidgeotto & Pidgeot

Rattata & Raticate

Spearow & Fearow

Pikachu & Raichu

Clefairy & Clefable

Jigglypuff & Wigglytuff

Zubat & Golbat

Geodude, Graveler & Golem

Magikarp & Gyarados

Gen 2

Sentret & Furret

Hoothoot & Noctowl

Ledyba & Ledian

Spinarak & Ariados

Crobat

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Slugma & Magcargo

Remoraid & Octillery

Gen 3

Poochyena & Mightyena

Zigzagoon & Linoone

Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly & Dustox

Taillow & Swallow

Surskit & Masquerain

Whismur, Loudred & Exploud

Aron, Lairon & Aggron

Gulpin & Swalot

Wailmer & Wailord

Spoink & Grumpig

Swablu & Altaria

Barboach & Whiscash

Gen 4

Starly, Staravia & Staraptor

Bidoof & Bibarel

Kricketot & Kricketune

Burmy, Wormadam & Mothim

Cherubi & Cherrim

Gen 5

Patrat & Watchog

Lillipup, Herdier & Stoutland

Purrloin & Liepard

Pidove, Tranquil & Unfezant

Woobat & Swoobat

Sewaddle, Swadloon & Leavanny

Venipede, Whirlipede & Scolipede

Cottonee & Whimsicott

Petilil & Lilligant

Basculin

Maractus

Dwebble & Crustle

Emolga

Tynamo, Eelektrik & Eelektross

Gen 6

Bunnelby & Diggersby

Fletchling, Fletchinder & Talonflame

Gen 7

Pikipek, Trumbeak & Toucannon

Yungoos & Gumshoos

Stufful & Bewear

Wimpod & Golisopod

Gen 8

Skwovet & Greedent

The best part about setting these Pokemon as your Buddy is that they’ll earn Candy in the background while you walk. You can also reduce the distance you need to walk by filling your Buddies hunger meter.

It doesn’t seem as though there’s a limit to the amount of Candy you can earn with your Buddy in a day, so walk as much or as little as you like!

How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go

To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.

If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.

That’s everything you need to know about 1km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:

