Pokemon Go 1km Buddy list: Which Pokemon find Candy fastest?

The Pokemon Go 1km Buddies chart can help you figure out which creatures earn Candy fastest, so we’ve got a list of all the 1km Buddy Pokemon right here to help you out.
Setting a Pokemon as your Buddy in Pokemon Go means they can find bonus Candy in the background while you’re out exploring, which is a really helpful feature if you’re struggling to earn enough Candy to evolve it or power it up.
But not all Buddies are built the same. Some will get Candy for every 1km walked, others will get Candy after 5km, and Legendaries need 20km before they can get Candy, so it’s important to know the requirements of each Pokemon.
It’s especially useful to know the 1km Buddy Pokemon list when you have a research task that requires you to earn Candies while exploring with your Buddy, like in the Adventure Week 2022 Timed Research Challenge.
Pokemon Go 1km Buddy chart list
The following Pokemon will all earn Candy for every 1km you walk around outside:
Gen 1
- Caterpie, Metapod & Butterfree
- Weedle, Kakuna & Beedrill
- Pidgey, Pidgeotto & Pidgeot
- Rattata & Raticate
- Spearow & Fearow
- Pikachu & Raichu
- Clefairy & Clefable
- Jigglypuff & Wigglytuff
- Zubat & Golbat
- Geodude, Graveler & Golem
- Magikarp & Gyarados
Gen 2
- Sentret & Furret
- Hoothoot & Noctowl
- Ledyba & Ledian
- Spinarak & Ariados
- Crobat
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Slugma & Magcargo
- Remoraid & Octillery
Gen 3
- Poochyena & Mightyena
- Zigzagoon & Linoone
- Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly & Dustox
- Taillow & Swallow
- Surskit & Masquerain
- Whismur, Loudred & Exploud
- Aron, Lairon & Aggron
- Gulpin & Swalot
- Wailmer & Wailord
- Spoink & Grumpig
- Swablu & Altaria
- Barboach & Whiscash
Gen 4
- Starly, Staravia & Staraptor
- Bidoof & Bibarel
- Kricketot & Kricketune
- Burmy, Wormadam & Mothim
- Cherubi & Cherrim
Gen 5
- Patrat & Watchog
- Lillipup, Herdier & Stoutland
- Purrloin & Liepard
- Pidove, Tranquil & Unfezant
- Woobat & Swoobat
- Sewaddle, Swadloon & Leavanny
- Venipede, Whirlipede & Scolipede
- Cottonee & Whimsicott
- Petilil & Lilligant
- Basculin
- Maractus
- Dwebble & Crustle
- Emolga
- Tynamo, Eelektrik & Eelektross
Gen 6
- Bunnelby & Diggersby
- Fletchling, Fletchinder & Talonflame
Gen 7
- Pikipek, Trumbeak & Toucannon
- Yungoos & Gumshoos
- Stufful & Bewear
- Wimpod & Golisopod
Gen 8
- Skwovet & Greedent
The best part about setting these Pokemon as your Buddy is that they’ll earn Candy in the background while you walk. You can also reduce the distance you need to walk by filling your Buddies hunger meter.
It doesn’t seem as though there’s a limit to the amount of Candy you can earn with your Buddy in a day, so walk as much or as little as you like!
How to set or change your Buddy in Pokemon Go
To set a Pokemon as your Buddy for the first time, tap your Trainer icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the overworld screen, scroll to the ‘Me’ tab, and press the ‘Buddy’ icon, which is two smiling faces next to each other.
- Read More: How to get Best Buddy status in Pokemon Go
If you want to change your existing Buddy, simply tap on their portrait at the bottom lefthand corner of the screen, next to your Trainer icon, then scroll down to the ‘Swap Buddies’ button. Press that and choose your new Buddy.
That’s everything you need to know about 1km Buddies in Pokemon Go! Check out some more handy guides below:
