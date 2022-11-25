Where to buy Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Nature changing explained

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Mints are rare items that allow you to change the Nature of your favorite Pokemon, but how do you get them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? We’ve got the answers you need.

Some trainers might not even be aware of this, but every Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet has a Nature assigned to it that impacts one or more of its stats, whether that’s Attack, Defense, Speed, or even HP.

While it might not seem as important as the moves you choose or the held items you give, a Pokemon that has its optimal Nature could be exactly what you need to turn the tide of a battle in your favor.

The good news is that if you’ve caught a Pokemon that doesn’t have the Nature you want, you don’t need to box it forever. As long as you know where to buy Mints, you’ll be able to change their Nature.

How to get Nature Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are a few different ways you can get Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: As a reward for winning Tera Raids, as a sparkling item found on the ground, or purchased from a store later on in the game.

Remember that Nature Mints are very rare, so the chances of finding one on the ground or getting one from a Tera Raid are very slim.

Where to buy Nature Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can purchase Nature Mints from Chansey Supply stores in Mesagoza, Levincia, Cascarrafa, and Montenevera. They cost ₽20,000 each so make sure you research the best ones to buy.

It seems you need to defeat a set number of Gym Leaders (we believe it’s six) before you can buy Nature Mints. While there’s no set path for this, our Gym order guide might help you defeat them faster.

All Nature Mints and their effects in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here are all of the Nature Mints and their stat effects in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Mint Effect Adamant Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Attack stat grow stronger, but its Special Attack stat may suffer. Bold Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Defense stat grow stronger, but its Attack stat may suffer. Brave Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Attack stat grow stronger, but its Speed stat may suffer. Calm Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Defense stat grow stronger, but its Attack stat may suffer. Careful Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Defense stat grow stronger, but its Special Attack stat may suffer. Gentle Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Defense stat grow stronger, but its Defense stat may suffer. Hasty Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Speed stat grow stronger, but its Speed Defense may suffer. Impish Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Defense stat grow stronger, but its Special Attack stat may suffer. Jolly Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Speed stat grow stronger, but its Special Attack stat may suffer. Lax Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Defense stat grow stronger, but its Special Defense stat may suffer. Lonely Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Attack stat grow stronger, but its Defense stat may suffer. Mild Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Attack stat grow stronger, but its Defense stat may suffer. Modest Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Attack stat grow stronger, but its Attack stat may suffer. Naive Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Speed stat grow stronger, but its Special Defense stat may suffer. Naughty Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Attack stat grow stronger, but its Special Defense stat may suffer. Quiet Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Attack stat grow stronger, but its Speed stat may suffer. Rash Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Attack stat grow stronger, but its Special Defense stat may suffer. Relaxed Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Defense stat grow stronger, but its Speed stat may suffer. Sassy Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Special Defense stat grow stronger, but its Speed stat may suffer. Serious Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make all of its stats grow at an equal rate. Timid Mint Having a Pokemon smell this mint can make its Speed stat grow stronger, but its Attack stat may suffer.

When looking for a Nature that boosts the stat you’re interested in, it’s also important to pay attention to the stats that will be negatively impacted.

So which Nature Mint is best for your Pokemon?

There’s not really a ‘best’ Nature Mint as they all have advantages and disadvantages, so it really depends on how you want to utilize your Pokemon in battle.

Let’s say you have a Pokemon with a high Special Attack stat but low Speed. In this case, you could prioritize its Special Attack even more by giving it a Modest Mint, or you could seek to balance things out by giving it a Timid Mint to boost its Speed.

While there’s usually an element of personal preference here, there will be some cases where a specific Nature just seems right for a Pokemon.

For example, many trainers use Gallade to catch wild Pokemon because it can learn False Swipe and it naturally has a high Attack stat. With an Adamant Nature, this Attack stat will grow even higher to get a Pokemon’s HP down even faster.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you figure out where to buy Mints in the game and how to utilize the Nature feature to your advantage!

If you want more tips like these, make sure you check out the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

