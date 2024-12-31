All upcoming Pokemon TCG releases (January 2025
The Pokemon Trading Card Game is coming out the gate swinging in 2025, with the first set of the New Year guaranteed to be a top seller for the same reasons that led to Evolving Skies‘ success in the Sword and Shield era – Eeveelutions.
Here, we’ve gathered all of the Pokemon TCG releases coming up this month – including both English and Japanese releases – with their release dates, set information, and other key details.
You’ll find individual products and entire expansion sets in this list, sorted by release date, along with recommendations on where you can buy or pre-order everything. Here’s the full list of upcoming Pokemon TCG releases in December 2024.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Primsatic Evolutions – January 17
Prismatic Evolutions releases on January 17 and includes over 175 cards, including secret rares. As a special set similar to Scarlet and Violet 151 and Shrouded Fable, no booster boxes for Prismatic Evolutions will be available.
Instead, collectors will need to buy products containing booster packs, including Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Bundles, and various collections. See below for the full list of merchandise and when they’re scheduled to hit retail.
Products
January 17
The following Prismatic Evolution products will be available in stores on January 17:
- Elite Trainer Box
- Prismatic Evolutions Binder Collection
- Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection
- Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker Collection
February 7
- Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tins
- Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box
March 7
- Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundles
April 25
- Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection
That’s it for Pokemon TCG releases in January. For more information on Prismatic Evolutions, check out our breakdown of all nine of the special art rare Eeveelutions you’ll be able to pull from the mini set when it hits store shelves.