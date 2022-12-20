Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

7-Star Tera Raids are the toughest and most rewarding events in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to unlock them before you can take part – so here’s how to do that.

If you’ve spent some time exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, chances are you’ve come across Tera Raids – the unique battles that let you team up with three other Trainers to take down (and catch) a Terastallized Pokemon.

You can find plenty of low-level Tera Raids across the map by approaching sparkling crystals, but if you want to battle the most powerful and rare Pokemon like Charizard and Cinderace, you’re going to need to get access to 7-Star Tera Raids.

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find out how to unlock 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and which Pokemon you can battle in them.

The Pokemon Company

How to unlock 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before you can take part in 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to finish all three story paths (Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends) and complete The Way Home finale quest.

Once you’ve finished everything in the main story and unlocked the post-game content, you’ll need to defeat all eight Gym Leaders for a second time and then complete the Academy Ace Tournament.

Next, you’ll need to host and win multiple 5-Star Tera Raids around the Paldea map. Keep doing this until you get a call from Jacq informing you that 6-Star Tera Raids are available.

Article continues after ad

As soon as you’ve got access to 6-Star Tera Raids, you’ll also unlock 7-Star Tera Raids. At this point, you simply need to wait until a 7-Star Tera Raid event begins in the game and you can start your battles!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can keep up to date with the latest 7-Star Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet by checking our Tera Raid event schedule. Once an event has started, you’ll need to look out for Black Crystals on the map.

On a final note, remember that 7-Star Tera Raids will be incredibly difficult to win. We’d recommend that you team up with powerful allies and use a Pokemon that is as close to Level 100 as possible.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about 7-Star Raids! Check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet