Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans want more challenge out of 7-star Eevee Tera Raid

It seems some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers wanted more challenge from the recent 7-star Eevee Tera Raid event, with many calling it too easy.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced another Eevee Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for the series’ Eevee Week 2023 celebration.

Alongside a Mass Outbreak of Eevee, this 7-Star Tera Raid features an Eevee with the moves Double-Edge, Hyper Voice, Charm, Baby-Dolly Eyes, and Bite.

However, it seems trainers have become used to the increased challenge of 7-star raids, as many have expressed a desire to see more of a challenge from 7-star Tera Eevee.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers call 7-star Eevee Raid easy

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “Eevee raid is way less of a challenge than Pikachu’s,” caused a discussion among fans.

In the thread, the OP argued, “Really, your typical Iron Defense Body Press Corviknight can just solo it.”

They also wondered why Game Freak didn’t give the 7-star Eevee an Eviolite—an item that greatly boosts the defense of unevolved Pokemon—to hold to increase its survivability. They compared this to Pikachu and its Light Ball, which doubles Pikachu’s Attack stat when held.

Some argued that the Raid itself seemed like a missed opportunity to get creative. “Kinda feels like they put it together last minute. Like Eevee doesn’t have much going for it so could’ve been a good opportunity to think outside the box and push what’s possible with raid bosses.”

Others expressed feeling a bit let down by the Raid’s difficulty altogether. “I used Annihilape to see if it was challenging. I ended up beating Eevee, and I’m like d*mn. That’s it? I was ready to train a new Pokemon lol. What a rip.”

Still, not every trainer out there was let down by the difficulty—especially collectors. “As a collector, I’m not complaining lol – one and done,” said one trainer. “But I’d imagine people who like to strat these raids are pretty bummed at the lack of challenge.”

All in all, it seems this specific 7-star Tera Raid was just a fun way to celebrate Eevee Week 2023. Hopefully, the next Tera Raid target will bring fans the challenge they desire.

