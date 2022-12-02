Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best builds for 7-Star Charizard Tera Raids

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

The 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid is one of the hardest fights available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about which Pokemon to bring along for the battle.

The first major 7-Star Tera Raid is finally available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the form of the Dragon Tera-type Charizard raid battle.

7-Star Tera Raids are only available to trainers who’ve beaten the main game. As such, these battles are going to be extremely difficult fights even with three other trainers to help out.

Players looking to take on the raid for themselves are going to want to bring along a strong Fairy-type Pokemon to counter Charizard’s new Dragon typing. Here are the best Pokemon and builds that players should consider when tackling the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid.

Best Pokemon for 7-Star Charizard Tera Raids

Sylveon

Sylveon is a strong Fairy-type that is relatively easy to obtain in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players simply need to find an Eevee in the wild and level it up with high friendship.

Some of Sylveon’s best natures would probably be Calm (+Sp. Def, -Atk) or Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk) as Special Attack and Special Defense are two of Sylveon’s highest stats.

Additionally, Sylveon learns strong Fairy-type moves to attack as well as excellent utility moves to both heal and aid its teammates.

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Sylveon is a solid Fairy-type Pokemon that’s relatively easy to obtain.

Here is a build for Sylveon that should help trainers during the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid:

Nature – Calm or Modest

– Calm or Modest Ability – Cute Charm or Pixelate

– Cute Charm or Pixelate Held Item – Choice Specs, Expert Belt, Focus Band, Wise Glasses

– Choice Specs, Expert Belt, Focus Band, Wise Glasses Moveset – Moonblast, Hyper Voice, Light Screen/Reflect, and Calm Mind

If trainers can get Sylveon’s Pixelate ability through the Ability Patch items, any Normal-type moves it uses will become Fairy-type moves. This means powerful Normal Special Attack moves like Hyper Beam could do very high damage to Charizard.

Gardevoir

Gardevoir is another strong Special Attacker who should do quite well against Charizard, especially since it’s slightly faster than Sylveon. Of course, each Pokemon has its strengths and weaknesses, and using one over the other may just be a matter of preference.

In Ralts’ case, it can be found a bit earlier than Eevee but is a rare spawn. However, lucky players might have caught one at the start of their journey making Gardevoir an easy pick.

The Pokemon Company Gardevoir is a strong Fairy-type Special Attacker who has the added benefit of Psychic typing.

Here is a build for Gardevior that should help trainers during the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid:

Nature – Calm, Modest, or Timid

– Calm, Modest, or Timid Ability – Synchronize or Telepathy

– Synchronize or Telepathy Held Item – Choice Specs, Expert Belt, Focus Band, Wise Glasses

– Choice Specs, Expert Belt, Focus Band, Wise Glasses Moveset – Moonblast, Icy Wind, Light Screen/Reflect, and Calm Mind

Gardevoir’s Held Items and Moveset is similar to Sylveon, but Gardevoir has the added benefit of learning a handful of Ice-type moves. As Charizard will be Dragon-type for this fight it may prove useful to have additional options.

Grimmsnarl

Finally, Grimmsnarl differs a bit from Sylveon and Gardevoir in that it functions as a mixed attacker with a slightly higher Attack stat.

Players likely won’t find Impidimp or its evolution Morgrem until the latter half of their adventure, as they’re located in Tagtree Thicket. However, they’re very powerful Dark/Fairy-type Pokemon that will prove to be a welcome addition to any team.

The Pokemon Company Grimmsnarl is a hard-hitting Fairy-type with an added Dark typing.

Here is a build for Gardevior that should help trainers during the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid:

Nature – Brave or Adamant

– Brave or Adamant Ability – Prankster

– Prankster Held Item – Choice Band, Expert Belt, Focus Band, Muscle Band

– Choice Band, Expert Belt, Focus Band, Muscle Band Moveset – Play Rough, Spirit Break, Light Screen/Reflect, and Bulk Up

While Play Rough has slightly more power than Spirit Break, lowering Charizard’s Special Attack stat with Spirit Break could prove useful. However, if players are confident their Grmmsnarl can one-hit KO Charizard, simply opt for Play Rough.

Honorable Mentions

While the three Pokemon above are excellent picks for taking on the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid, some honorable mentions go to Flutter Mane for Pokemon Scarlet players and Iron Valiant for Pokemon Violet players.

These two are very strong late-game Pokemon that are Fairy-types that pack quite the punch. Those who haven’t trained up one of the three Pokemon listed above can find these Pokemon at a high level in the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero).

And that’s everything players need to know about which Pokemon to take into the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

