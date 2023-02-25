Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-star Pikachu Tera Raid guide: best counters for raid event

Here is how to defeat the Water Tera Type Pikachu in 7-star Tera Raids. This guide will provide players with the best counters to take on the commemorative Pokemon Day raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Seven-star Tera Raids have made for the bulk of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game. Every weekend, players are offered a short window to challenge incredibly difficult raid bosses that require a level of skill rarely needed in Pokemon games.

So far, these have consisted of third-stage evolutions of the most fearsome starters: Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja. But to celebrate Pokemon Day 2023, the franchise mascot Pikachu has taken center stage in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most challenging raids.

Article continues after ad

As a Water Tera Type and knowing the move surf, the cute electric rodent becomes a formidable foe in its iconic Surging Pikachu form. But to help you pass, here are the best builds to counter 7-star Pikachu Tera Raids.

Contents

Unrivaled Pikachu Moveset & Typing

Pikachu is normally an Electric-type Pokemon, but in Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star raids, the mouse has taken on a Water Tera Type. This means that instead of having a mono weakness to Ground-type moves, Pikachu takes on all the weaknesses of a Water-type.

However, due to Pikachu’s mixed moveset, the optimal builds require Grass-type Pokemon.

7-star Pikachu has five moves at its disposal – one more than the average Pokemon is allowed. It also starts the Tera Raid with its shield active, meaning players will have to chip away at its health, leaving little room for cheesy one-shot strategies.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature 100 -Rain Dance -Surf -Play Rough -Thunder -Iron Tail Light Ball Lightning Rod Quiet

Best Appletun build for Pikachu Tera Raids

Appletun, the Gen 8 Grass Dragon, is a powerful choice that can play the role of a support Pokemon and a devastating attacker.While its Dragon typing does leave it susceptible to Pikachu’s Play Rough, there are ways to get around this, allowing Appletun to be a cornerstone for its team.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Apple Acid -Recycle -Sunny Day -Solar Beam Sitrus Berry Ripen Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Appletun Moveset

Apple Acid – learned at level 28

learned at level 28 Recycle – learned by breeding

learned by breeding Sunny Day – learned via TM

learned via TM Solar Beam – learned via TM

Best Lurantis build for Pikachu Tera Raids

While Lurantis is often overlooked due to its stats and mono-typing, it’s perfect for dealing with pesky surfing rodents. However, this Lurantis requires a bit more effort to set up than other options for taking on Pikachu. You’ll need to defeat trainers to unlock a unique TM for this build to be viable, but it’s worth the effort if you’ve got time to spare.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Sunny Day -Leaf Storm -Synthesis -Solar Beam Shell Bell or Heat Rock Contrary Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Lurantis Moveset

Sunny Day – learned at level 51

learned at level 51 Leaf Storm – learned via TM

learned via TM Synthesis – learned at level 28

learned at level 28 Solar Beam – learned via TM

Best Lilligant build for 7-star Pikachu Tera Raids

One Pokemon that can handle Pikachu with ease is Lilligant. The Grass-type flower monster is resistant to Water moves and has a moveset that can take down the 7-star Pikachu on its own. Here’s how to build it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Sunny Day -Quiver Dance -Solar Beam -Giga Drain Heat Rock Leaf Guard Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Lilligan moveset

Sunny Day – learned at level 1

learned at level 1 Quiver Dance – learned at level 1

learned at level 1 Solar Beam – learned via TM

learned via TM Giga Drain – learned via TM

Best Arboliva build for Pikachu Tera Raid (SOLO)

Arboliva is the best pick for Pikachu Tera Raids because of its Special Attack stats and hard-hitting Grass-type moveset. And if players use a Grass Tera Type, they will get the job done quickly.

For solo play (offline), players will want to equip the Covert Cloak held item to negate and secondary effect from Pikachu’s moves. Use Energy Ball three times to charge your Tera Orb before using Sunny Day to remove the buff from Pikachu’s Rain Dance and to lower the power of Surf.

Article continues after ad

After the setup is complete, use Giga Drain on repeat until Pikachu is defeated. This will deal massive damage thanks to the STAB from your Grass Tera Type and will sustain Arboliva thanks to its healing properties.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Energy Ball -Sunny Day -Giga Drain -Strength Sap Covert Cloak Seed Sower Modest HP & Special Attack

Best solo Arboliva moveset

Energy Ball – learned at level 34

– learned at level 34 Sunny Day – learned via TM

learned via TM Giga Drain – learned via TM

learned via TM Strength Sap – learned via breeding

Best Arboliva build for Pikachu Tera Raids (Support)

For those who want to use Arboliva in team play, this build is for you. Instead of a Covet Cloak, players should opt for the move Safeguard, protecting the entire team from Status effects for five turns. Replace the held item with the Big Root to boost the power of healing moves by 30%.

If another team member hasn’t used Sunny Day, Arboliva will want to use it on turn two to lower Pikachu’s damage. Then use Strength Sap until Pikachu’s attack is lowered to the minimum while also sustaining yourself.

Article continues after ad

Also, make sure to use Safeguard again on turn six to continue negating status effects. The rest of the fight can be won by spamming Giga Drain until Pikachu faints.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Safeguard -Sunny Day -Giga Drain -Strength Sap Big Root Seed Sower Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Support Arboliva moveset

Safeguard – learned at level 1

– learned at level 1 Sunny Day – learned via TM

learned via TM Giga Drain – learned via TM

learned via TM Strength Sap – learned via breeding

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Unrivaled Pikachu in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet