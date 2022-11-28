How to farm EXP and level up fast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

If you want to level up your party fast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got some of the best EXP farming methods like Tera Raid Battles and special items that can help you boost your gains.

Leveling up your team is something that happens naturally while playing through Scarlet & Violet, but there are some situations where you’ll want to level up your Pokemon even faster than usual.

This could be because you’ve found yourself battling a Gym Leader who’s just too powerful for your team, or maybe you’ve caught a low-level Pokemon and you want to evolve it as fast as possible.

From earning EXP Candy in Tera Raid Battles to taking advantage of EXP Share, here are some of the best EXP farming methods in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Contents

How to level up your Pokemon fast in Scarlet & Violet

There are quite a few methods for farming EXP Points and leveling up fast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, such as taking part in Tera Raids, battling specific Pokemon, or using items like the Lucky Egg.

To help you decide which method is right for you, we’ve included instructions for each EXP farming path below.

1. Take part in Tera Raid Battles

The Pokemon Company

Tera Raid Battles are a great way to level up your favorite Pokemon, especially as you’ll usually get a bunch of useful items like EXP Candy (and sometimes even Rare Candy) as a reward for winning.

You can find Tera Raid Battles by looking for colorful stars with elemental symbols inside them on the Paldea map. Alternatively, you can use the Poke Portal feature to search for a Tera Raid Battle online.

The rewards you’ll earn get better as you take part in higher-level Tera Raid Battles, but you won’t be able to take part in 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raid Battles until you’ve finished the main game.

2. Eliminate Chansey

One of the oldest tricks in the book for Pokemon players looking to level up fast is to find a Pokemon that gives a high amount of EXP Points when defeated and mercilessly hunt them down in large numbers.

In Scarlet & Violet, this poor Pokemon is Chansey. They spawn often in North Province (Area Three), but if you’re struggling to find them, you can eat a Ham Sandwich to increase your Normal-type encounters.

3. Use a Lucky Egg

The Pokemon Company

The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item that can be given to a Pokemon to boost the share of EXP Points they’ll get when you take part in battles against wild Pokemon, other Trainers, or Gym Leaders.

So how do you get one? We’ve got more information about the Lucky Egg here, but the short and simple answer is that you’ll automatically be given the Lucky Egg by Jacq when you approach your sixth Gym.

4. Battle other trainers

Unlike previous Pokemon games, trainers in Scarlet & Violet won’t automatically start battles when you walk in front of them – so you could easily play through the entire game without battling a trainer in the wild.

That would be a missed opportunity, though, as trainers give out more EXP than wild Pokemon when you defeat them (and it’s also an easy way to get money and random items that will come in handy).

5. Take advantage of EXP Share

EXP Share remains a permanent feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This means whenever you take part in a battle, all members of your party will get some EXP Points, not just the Pokemon that actually fought.

So if you’ve got a low-level Pokemon that needs to catch up with the rest of your team, place it at the end of your party and take on some high-level wild Pokemon – then watch it passively level up in no time.

