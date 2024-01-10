How to beat 7-star Blaziken Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Get ready to face a fiery chicken with some wings, as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next big Tera Raid event introduces Mighty Blaziken with the Flying-type Tera-type.

It’s time for the first big Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid event of the year, as Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have announced the next challenge against Blaziken, with the Flying Tera-Type.

The dual Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, Blaziken was introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire as the evolved form of Torchic and Combusken. Be sure to get your team ready, as this chick is ready to kick, and Blaziken is going to be a tough foe to beat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

When will Blaziken appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will host the Blaziken Tera Raid event from January 12-14, 2024, and then the following weekend from January 19-21, 2024.

So you’ll have two different opportunities to tackle this tricky fight, just in case you need a little more preparation time to gather those counters.

Blaziken Moveset and type

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Don’t go easy on this one, as Blaziken is a tough Pokemon to beat normally, let alone with the added boost of the Tera Raid. Blaziken is a dual Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, and will have the Flying Tera-type in raids.

Article continues after ad

This means Blaziken will have access to STAB on many powerful moves like Blaze Kick, Double Kick, and Aerial Ace.

Article continues after ad

Full details are not available yet on Blaziken’s moveset and build, but traditionally Pokemon featured in 7-Star Tera Raid battles have had their Hidden Ability.

In this case, that would give Blaziken the ability ‘Speed Boost‘ which increases the Pokemon’s speed by one stage at the end of each turn. Alongside moves that hit multiple times, expect to get hit, a lot. Bring Pokemon with high physical defense, and if they can resist Fire or Fighting type, even better.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

We will share the full moveset when it becomes publically available, so come back for more information soon.

Best Blaziken counters

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

It’s important to consider that while Blaziken is Fire/Fighting-type, you are countering the Flying Tera-type. So, Electric-type Pokemon are your friends.

Article continues after ad

Yes, you can use Rock-type or Ice-type moves to get a super effective hit on Flying-type, but both of those are weak to Fighting, and Blaziken has STAB on its Fighting-type moves.

So, while we will share a thorough list of counters when Blaziken’s full moveset is known, for now here are a few preliminary choices that should work well:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Item Nature Ability Moves Tera Miraidon Metronome Modest Hadron Engine Parabolic Charge, Metal Sound, Electro Drift, Reflect Electric Slowbro Shell Bell Bold Oblivious Calm Mind, Iron Defense, Psych Up, Stored Power Psychic Wash Rotom Shell Bell Modest Levitate Thunderbolt, Will-O-Wisp, Nasty Plot, Reflect Electric Iron Hands Shell Bell Adamant Quark Drive Belly Drum, Thunder Punch, Supercell Slam, Electric Terrain Electric Thundurus Shell Bell Modest Defiant Thunder, Nasty Plot, Taunt, Rain Dance Electric

Can Blaziken be shiny?

Sadly, Pokemon that appear as part of 7-Star Tera Raid events are ordinarily Shiny-locked, meaning that there is no chance of encountering a Shiny.

While this is not completely assured yet, we expect this to be the case based on other Tera Raids of the same power.

Article continues after ad

If you’re heading back to Paldea to grab a Blaziken, be sure to check out more of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad