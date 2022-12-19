Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Cinderace Tera Raid battle event: Details, release date

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the opportunity to encounter new Tera Raid battles during the beginning of 2023, with Cinderace announced to celebrate the new year. Here’s what you need to know.

The newest entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, took the world by storm during their initial release, and the developers have been keeping fans engaged with the game with the implementation of limited time events.

The Tera Raid battle events, which are reminiscent of the Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens, serve as great multiplayer events to grind exclusive rewards.

Trainers looking to enjoy the challenge offered by these Tera Raid battles will be pleased to find out a new event was announced, giving players an opportunity to catch limited time exclusive Tera-type Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet.

Tera Raids will spotlight Cinderace in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Revealed by Serebii.net on Twitter, the next Pokemon for the upcoming seven star Tera Raid battle event will a fighting Tera type Cinderace. Since it is a seven star Tera Raid battle, be amply prepared. The battle will not be for the faint of heart, as showcased by the previous seven-star Charizard Tera Raid battle.

The event will take place from December 30 through January 1, 2022, then repeat from January 13 through January 15. Don’t fret if the Tera Raid event interferes with your New Years plans — it’ll occur again two weeks after its initial course. After January 15, there is no signs of Tera Raid Cinderace making another return.

Upon defeating this raid boss, the game also rewards the players with the Mightiest Mark.

For those unaware, Cinderace is the fire-type starter hailing from the Generation VIII. Its the only Pokemon that can learn Pyro Ball and Court Change, alongside have an exclusive ability: Libero. So for fans of the fiery football Pokemon, definitely don’t miss this upcoming event.