How to get Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players must collect Herba Mystica as rewards from five and six-star Tera Raid battles to get the Sparkling Power sandwiches. Below is everything to know about each type of Herba Mystica and their drops.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have many tasks to complete once they have beaten the main storyline for the games. One of these key activities is Shiny hunting. There are plenty of ways to Shiny Hunt in the Paldea region, from wandering the overworld with a Shiny Charm to tackling Mass Outbreaks. Each holds the possibility of a lucky find.

One of the best ways to boost Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is by making sandwiches. Using the Herba Mystica introduced in the main storyline of the game, players can craft special sandwiches that offer a “Sparkling Power”. This boost makes it more likely to bump into a Shiny while exploring.

However, to get the Herba Mystica, there are a few things players need to know. First they must beat the main story to unlock five-Star Tera Raids, and then pick the correct Tera Raids to get the Herba Mystica item drop. Below is everything players need to know to find the right Tera Raids.

Trainers may also want to check out the Level Order guide for the Paldea region, or glance at the Titan Pokemon guide to help complete the main story in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company

Tera Raids for Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Salty Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera Raids Six-Star Tera Raids Slowbro Vaporeon Cloyster Blissey Gengar Pelipper Blissey Torkoal Glalie Hippowdon Drifblim Amoonguss Bronzong Avalugg Hippowdon Toxapex Amoonguss Corviknight Eelektross Farigiraf Avalugg Dondozo Greedent Orthworm Corviknight Cetitan Coalossal Klawf Copperajah Garganacl Dondozo Dachsbun Palafin Orthworm Cetitan Garganacl

Tera Raids for Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Sweet Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera Raids Six-Star Tera Raids Raichu Ditto Gengar Vaporeon Ditto Jolteon Delibird Blissey Blissey Amoonguss Sableye Talonflame Glalie Dragapult Drifblim Farigiraf Weavile Dondozo Froslass Maushold Amoonguss Cretitan Eelektross Cyclizar Talonflame Kilowattrel Noivern Grafaiai Dragapult Dondozo Palafin Cretitan Pawmot

Tera Raids for Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Sour Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera Raids Six-Star Tera Raids Gengar Vapreon Slowking Umbreon Blissey Slowking Altaria Blissey Glalie Amoonguss Drifblim Goodra Mismagius Mimikyu Gothitelle Frosmoth Amoonguss Farigiraf Eelektross Dondozo Florges Cretitan Dragalge Tinkaton Goodra Toedscruel Mimikyu Clodsire Hatterene Dondozo Palafin Cretitan Tinkaton

Tera Raids for Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Spicy Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera Raids Six-Star Tera Raids Arcanine Tauros Gengar Gyarados Scyther Vapreon Tauros Flareon Gyarados Dragonite Dragonite Scizor Scizor Heracross Blissey Blissey Tyranitar Tyranitar Breloom Breloom Slaking Salamence Hariyama Staraptor Glalie Garchomp Salamence Leafeon Staraptor Gallade Luxray Amoonguss Drifblim Haxorus Honchkrow Lycanroc Garchomp Pincurchin Abomasnow Farigiraf Gallade Dondozo Krookadile Revavroom Amoonguss Cretitan Eelektross Baxcalibur Haxorus Pawmot Braviary Bombirdier Mudsdale Mabostiff Tsareena Ceruledge Passimian Kingambit Flapple Annihilape Frimmsnarl Falinks Indeedee Dondozo Palafin Revavroom Cretitan Baxcalibur Bombirdier Mabostiff Brambleghast Ceruledge Kingambit Annihilape

Tera Raids for Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Bitter Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera Raids Six-Star Tera Raids Gengar Gengar Eevee Vapreon Houndoom Espeon Blissey Blissey Gardevoir Gardevoir Camerupt Megnezone Glalie Glaceon Drifblim Amoonguss Magnezone Mydreigon Rotom Volcarona Zoroark Dragalge Amoonguss Clawitzer Eelektross Sylveon Hydreigon Farigiraf Volcarona Dondozo Clawitzer Cretitan Oranguru Glimmora Appletun Armarouge Toxtricity Polteageist Pincurchin Dondozo Palafin Arboliva Cretitan Tatsugiri Glimmora Armarouge

What are the spawn rates for Herba Mystica drops

Unfortunately, Herba Mystica have a very rare drop rate.

This means that even those who defeat the above listed Tera Raid battles may not get the needed ingredients for their Sparkling Power sandwiches immediately.

Despite this, joining Tera Raids online or searching them out on the map is an exciting part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post game – making the grind both enjoyable and accessibly for those interested in amassing these special sandwich accents.

