How to get Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet Violet Herba Mystica drops

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players must collect Herba Mystica as rewards from five and six-star Tera Raid battles to get the Sparkling Power sandwiches. Below is everything to know about each type of Herba Mystica and their drops.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have many tasks to complete once they have beaten the main storyline for the games. One of these key activities is Shiny hunting. There are plenty of ways to Shiny Hunt in the Paldea region, from wandering the overworld with a Shiny Charm to tackling Mass Outbreaks. Each holds the possibility of a lucky find.

One of the best ways to boost Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is by making sandwiches. Using the Herba Mystica introduced in the main storyline of the game, players can craft special sandwiches that offer a “Sparkling Power”. This boost makes it more likely to bump into a Shiny while exploring.

However, to get the Herba Mystica, there are a few things players need to know. First they must beat the main story to unlock five-Star Tera Raids, and then pick the correct Tera Raids to get the Herba Mystica item drop. Below is everything players need to know to find the right Tera Raids.

Trainers may also want to check out the Level Order guide for the Paldea region, or glance at the Titan Pokemon guide to help complete the main story in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Tera Raids for Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Salty Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera RaidsSix-Star Tera Raids
SlowbroVaporeon
CloysterBlissey
GengarPelipper
BlisseyTorkoal
GlalieHippowdon
DrifblimAmoonguss
BronzongAvalugg
HippowdonToxapex
AmoongussCorviknight
EelektrossFarigiraf
AvaluggDondozo
GreedentOrthworm
CorviknightCetitan
CoalossalKlawf
CopperajahGarganacl
DondozoDachsbun
Palafin
Orthworm
Cetitan
Garganacl

Tera Raids for Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Sweet Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera RaidsSix-Star Tera Raids
RaichuDitto
GengarVaporeon
DittoJolteon
DelibirdBlissey
BlisseyAmoonguss
SableyeTalonflame
GlalieDragapult
DrifblimFarigiraf
WeavileDondozo
FroslassMaushold
AmoongussCretitan
EelektrossCyclizar
TalonflameKilowattrel
NoivernGrafaiai
Dragapult
Dondozo
Palafin
Cretitan
Pawmot

Tera Raids for Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Sour Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera RaidsSix-Star Tera Raids
GengarVapreon
SlowkingUmbreon
BlisseySlowking
AltariaBlissey
GlalieAmoonguss
DrifblimGoodra
MismagiusMimikyu
GothitelleFrosmoth
AmoongussFarigiraf
EelektrossDondozo
FlorgesCretitan
DragalgeTinkaton
GoodraToedscruel
MimikyuClodsire
Hatterene
Dondozo
Palafin
Cretitan
Tinkaton

Tera Raids for Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Spicy Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera RaidsSix-Star Tera Raids
ArcanineTauros
GengarGyarados
ScytherVapreon
TaurosFlareon
GyaradosDragonite
DragoniteScizor
ScizorHeracross
BlisseyBlissey
TyranitarTyranitar
BreloomBreloom
SlakingSalamence
HariyamaStaraptor
GlalieGarchomp
SalamenceLeafeon
StaraptorGallade
LuxrayAmoonguss
DrifblimHaxorus
HonchkrowLycanroc
GarchompPincurchin
AbomasnowFarigiraf
GalladeDondozo
KrookadileRevavroom
AmoongussCretitan
EelektrossBaxcalibur
HaxorusPawmot
BraviaryBombirdier
MudsdaleMabostiff
TsareenaCeruledge
PassimianKingambit
FlappleAnnihilape
Frimmsnarl
Falinks
Indeedee
Dondozo
Palafin
Revavroom
Cretitan
Baxcalibur
Bombirdier
Mabostiff
Brambleghast
Ceruledge
Kingambit
Annihilape

Tera Raids for Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To get the Bitter Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:

Five-Star Tera RaidsSix-Star Tera Raids
GengarGengar
EeveeVapreon
HoundoomEspeon
BlisseyBlissey
GardevoirGardevoir
CameruptMegnezone
GlalieGlaceon
DrifblimAmoonguss
MagnezoneMydreigon
RotomVolcarona
ZoroarkDragalge
AmoongussClawitzer
EelektrossSylveon
HydreigonFarigiraf
VolcaronaDondozo
ClawitzerCretitan
OranguruGlimmora
AppletunArmarouge
Toxtricity
Polteageist
Pincurchin
Dondozo
Palafin
Arboliva
Cretitan
Tatsugiri
Glimmora
Armarouge

What are the spawn rates for Herba Mystica drops

Unfortunately, Herba Mystica have a very rare drop rate.

This means that even those who defeat the above listed Tera Raid battles may not get the needed ingredients for their Sparkling Power sandwiches immediately.

Despite this, joining Tera Raids online or searching them out on the map is an exciting part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post game – making the grind both enjoyable and accessibly for those interested in amassing these special sandwich accents.

