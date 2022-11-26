How to get Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players must collect Herba Mystica as rewards from five and six-star Tera Raid battles to get the Sparkling Power sandwiches. Below is everything to know about each type of Herba Mystica and their drops.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have many tasks to complete once they have beaten the main storyline for the games. One of these key activities is Shiny hunting. There are plenty of ways to Shiny Hunt in the Paldea region, from wandering the overworld with a Shiny Charm to tackling Mass Outbreaks. Each holds the possibility of a lucky find.
One of the best ways to boost Shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is by making sandwiches. Using the Herba Mystica introduced in the main storyline of the game, players can craft special sandwiches that offer a “Sparkling Power”. This boost makes it more likely to bump into a Shiny while exploring.
However, to get the Herba Mystica, there are a few things players need to know. First they must beat the main story to unlock five-Star Tera Raids, and then pick the correct Tera Raids to get the Herba Mystica item drop. Below is everything players need to know to find the right Tera Raids.
Trainers may also want to check out the Level Order guide for the Paldea region, or glance at the Titan Pokemon guide to help complete the main story in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Tera Raids for Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
To get the Salty Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:
|Five-Star Tera Raids
|Six-Star Tera Raids
|Slowbro
|Vaporeon
|Cloyster
|Blissey
|Gengar
|Pelipper
|Blissey
|Torkoal
|Glalie
|Hippowdon
|Drifblim
|Amoonguss
|Bronzong
|Avalugg
|Hippowdon
|Toxapex
|Amoonguss
|Corviknight
|Eelektross
|Farigiraf
|Avalugg
|Dondozo
|Greedent
|Orthworm
|Corviknight
|Cetitan
|Coalossal
|Klawf
|Copperajah
|Garganacl
|Dondozo
|Dachsbun
|Palafin
|Orthworm
|Cetitan
|Garganacl
Tera Raids for Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
To get the Sweet Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:
|Five-Star Tera Raids
|Six-Star Tera Raids
|Raichu
|Ditto
|Gengar
|Vaporeon
|Ditto
|Jolteon
|Delibird
|Blissey
|Blissey
|Amoonguss
|Sableye
|Talonflame
|Glalie
|Dragapult
|Drifblim
|Farigiraf
|Weavile
|Dondozo
|Froslass
|Maushold
|Amoonguss
|Cretitan
|Eelektross
|Cyclizar
|Talonflame
|Kilowattrel
|Noivern
|Grafaiai
|Dragapult
|Dondozo
|Palafin
|Cretitan
|Pawmot
Tera Raids for Sour Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
To get the Sour Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:
|Five-Star Tera Raids
|Six-Star Tera Raids
|Gengar
|Vapreon
|Slowking
|Umbreon
|Blissey
|Slowking
|Altaria
|Blissey
|Glalie
|Amoonguss
|Drifblim
|Goodra
|Mismagius
|Mimikyu
|Gothitelle
|Frosmoth
|Amoonguss
|Farigiraf
|Eelektross
|Dondozo
|Florges
|Cretitan
|Dragalge
|Tinkaton
|Goodra
|Toedscruel
|Mimikyu
|Clodsire
|Hatterene
|Dondozo
|Palafin
|Cretitan
|Tinkaton
Tera Raids for Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
To get the Spicy Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:
|Five-Star Tera Raids
|Six-Star Tera Raids
|Arcanine
|Tauros
|Gengar
|Gyarados
|Scyther
|Vapreon
|Tauros
|Flareon
|Gyarados
|Dragonite
|Dragonite
|Scizor
|Scizor
|Heracross
|Blissey
|Blissey
|Tyranitar
|Tyranitar
|Breloom
|Breloom
|Slaking
|Salamence
|Hariyama
|Staraptor
|Glalie
|Garchomp
|Salamence
|Leafeon
|Staraptor
|Gallade
|Luxray
|Amoonguss
|Drifblim
|Haxorus
|Honchkrow
|Lycanroc
|Garchomp
|Pincurchin
|Abomasnow
|Farigiraf
|Gallade
|Dondozo
|Krookadile
|Revavroom
|Amoonguss
|Cretitan
|Eelektross
|Baxcalibur
|Haxorus
|Pawmot
|Braviary
|Bombirdier
|Mudsdale
|Mabostiff
|Tsareena
|Ceruledge
|Passimian
|Kingambit
|Flapple
|Annihilape
|Frimmsnarl
|Falinks
|Indeedee
|Dondozo
|Palafin
|Revavroom
|Cretitan
|Baxcalibur
|Bombirdier
|Mabostiff
|Brambleghast
|Ceruledge
|Kingambit
|Annihilape
Tera Raids for Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
To get the Bitter Herba Mystica, players will need to join the Five and Six-star Tera Raid battles listed below:
|Five-Star Tera Raids
|Six-Star Tera Raids
|Gengar
|Gengar
|Eevee
|Vapreon
|Houndoom
|Espeon
|Blissey
|Blissey
|Gardevoir
|Gardevoir
|Camerupt
|Megnezone
|Glalie
|Glaceon
|Drifblim
|Amoonguss
|Magnezone
|Mydreigon
|Rotom
|Volcarona
|Zoroark
|Dragalge
|Amoonguss
|Clawitzer
|Eelektross
|Sylveon
|Hydreigon
|Farigiraf
|Volcarona
|Dondozo
|Clawitzer
|Cretitan
|Oranguru
|Glimmora
|Appletun
|Armarouge
|Toxtricity
|Polteageist
|Pincurchin
|Dondozo
|Palafin
|Arboliva
|Cretitan
|Tatsugiri
|Glimmora
|Armarouge
What are the spawn rates for Herba Mystica drops
Unfortunately, Herba Mystica have a very rare drop rate.
This means that even those who defeat the above listed Tera Raid battles may not get the needed ingredients for their Sparkling Power sandwiches immediately.
Despite this, joining Tera Raids online or searching them out on the map is an exciting part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post game – making the grind both enjoyable and accessibly for those interested in amassing these special sandwich accents.
And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
