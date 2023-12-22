Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer demolishes 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid in just one turn

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is hosting a special 7-star Tera Raid featuring Iron Bundle, and one trainer has impressively defeated this difficult Tera Raid in just one turn.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has regularly hosted various Tera Raid events since launch. Many of these Tera Raids are 7-star difficulty, which can be quite the challenge for trainers—even with a full team of four players.

To celebrate the holiday 2023 season, Game Freak has released a special 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid, and this futuristic Delibird is no joke.

However, that hasn’t stopped one savvy trainer from cooking up a strategy to take out 7-star Iron Bundle in one hit on turn one.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer destroys 7-star Iron Bundle

The post came from a user named Nommable123 on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where they attached a video of their impressive display in action.

The trainer and their three teammates used a team consisting of a Modest Gholdengo holding Choice Specs with the moves Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, and Nasty Plot.

The other three team members each used Calm Perrserker holding a Covert Cloak with the moves Fake Tears and Brick Break. Each Perrserker has its Hidden Ability, Steely Spirit.

For those who don’t know, Steely Spirit increases the power of Steel-type moves by the wielder and its allies by 50%. As Steely Spirit actually stacks in battle, Steel-type moves can do massive damage in Tera Raids.

To kick things off one Perrserker used Brick Break to remove Iron Bundle’s Aurora Veil, while the other two used Fake Tears to reduce its speed to minus four.

As a level 100 Gholdengo can survive a critical hit Hydro Pump from Iron Bundle, all is has to do is use Make It Rain to completely obliterate Iron Bundle in just one hit on the first turn of the Raid.

Should trainers have three other friends and the means to get Hidden Abilities, this could be a great strategy to farm useful Tera Raid items.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will host the Iron Bundle Tera Raid event from Friday, 22 December 2023, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, 24 December 2023, at 23:59 UTC, so make sure to challenge it before it ends.

