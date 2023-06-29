How to get Turtonator in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Turtonator has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, so you might be wondering how to catch one and whether it can be Shiny or not. Here are all the answers you need.

As part of the Dark Flames event, the incredibly-named Turtonator will be available to catch in the mobile game for the first time ever. This Fire/Dragon-type beast is pretty fearsome, so you’ll definitely want to add it to your collection.

To help you do just that, we’ve got all the information you need to catch a Turtonator in Pokemon Go below, including details of how you can encounter the Blast Turtle Pokemon and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to get Turtonator in Pokemon Go

There are only two ways to find Turtonator in Pokemon Go during the Dark Flames event: As a 3-Star Raid Boss or as a Field Research reward.

If you’re looking for the quickest method to catch a Turtonator, we’d recommend defeating it in a Raid Battle. Because it’s a 3-Star Raid Boss, you should be able to defeat it by yourself as long as you have a strong enough team of counters.

Turtonator is a Dragon/Fire-type Pokemon which means it’s vulnerable to Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type attacks. Some of the best counters you can use to take it down are Groudon, Salamence, Dragonite, Garchomp, and Rhyperior.

Once you’ve defeated Turtonator, you’ll get a limited amount of Premier Balls so you can attempt to catch it. There’s always a chance it could escape, but if you use Pinap Berries and land Excellent Curveballs, you should be able to catch it.

The alternative method to encounter Turtonator is to complete the event-exclusive Field Research task ‘Win 3 Raids’. You’ll need to keep spinning PokeStops until you get this task. Remember you can delete unwanted tasks to make room for more.

Is Shiny Turtonator available in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Turtonator is available to encounter in Pokemon Go – if you’re lucky!

It’s very unusual for Niantic to debut a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variant, so make the most of this rare occurrence while you can. It’s likely that Turtonator will become quite a rare spawn once the Dark Flames event ends.

Now that you know how to catch Turtonator, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

