Can you get a Shiny Litten in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go has loads of cute creatures to catch including everyone’s favorite fire kitten, Litten. But does the mobile game have a Shiny Litten for players to catch? Let’s find out.

We’re coming up to the seventh anniversary of Pokemon Go and the success of Niantic’s mobile game is staggering but unsurprising. Fast-forward to 2023 and the title now features hundreds of different ‘mon to catch.

One of these creatures is Litten, a fire-spouting kitty of adorable proportions. There’s nothing too extravagant about Litten’s design really, but it can evolve into much more powerful forms later on.

If you’re eager to add a Shiny Litten to your collection in Pokemon Go, then let’s see if you can do so.

OLM Digital, Inc. / The Pokemon Company

Is there a Shiny Litten in Pokemon Go?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Shiny Litten is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means you won’t be able to add it to your portfolio of Shiny Pokemon.

Clocking in at number 725 on the National Pokedex, Litten can evolve into Torracat, and then finally Incineroar.

As with all things Pokemon Go, if Niantic does finally decide to introduce a Shiny Litten to the game, we’ll be the first to update our guide and let you know.

