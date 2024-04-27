GamingPokemon

How to get Heatmor in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Cassidy Stephenson
Heatmor in Pokemon Go

Catching Heatmor in Pokemon Go isn’t an incredibly straightforward task. Keep reading to learn how to do it.

Introduced in the Generation 5 games, Heatmor is a Fire-type creature that doesn’t evolve into any other Pokemon.

While catching Heatmor in Pokemon Black & White doesn’t require any prerequisites, it isn’t as simple in Pokemon Go. To encounter Heatmor in the mobile game, players must be located in the Western Hemisphere.

However, Niantic often introduces events that briefly feature region-exclusive Pokemon for everyone. Here’s everything you need to know about Heatmor.

Contents

How to get Heatmor in Pokemon Go

Heatmor is typically only available to Pokemon Go players in the Western Hemisphere. However, certain events make an exception for this case.

Specifically, Rivals Week will feature Durant and Heatmor for players worldwide instead of only in the Western or Eastern Hemisphere. You can face the Pokemon in Raids or in the wild from May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to May 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Can Heatmor be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, the Shiny version of Heatmor was added to the mobile game during Pokemon Go Fest 2020. During Rivals Week, you will have a better chance of encountering a Shiny Heatmor.

Heatmor general stats in Pokemon Go

This Fire-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 204 (ATK), 129 (DEF), and 198 (STA) and can reach a max CP value of 2708. Additionally, Sunny weather can boost Heatmor’s power.

As a Fire-type, Heatmor is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. However, it has plenty of resistances, including Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel.

All Heatmor moves in Pokemon Go

Heatmor has access to two Fire-type STAB moves, Fire Spin and Flamethrower. You can check out its entire move pool below:

Heatmor Fast Moves

  • Lick (Ghost)
  • Fire Spin (Fire/STAB)

Heatmor Charged Moves

  • Flamethrower (Fire/STAB)
  • Thunder Punch (Electric)
  • Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

That’s all you need to know about how to get Heatmor in Pokemon Go. For more content on the mobile game, check out our guides below:

