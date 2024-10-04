Pokemon Go Shadow Heatran: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Another Legendary Pokemon has been captured by Team Go Rocket Boss, Giovanni, so learn the best movesets you can teach Shadow Heatran once you rescue it in Pokemon Go.

Heatran is a Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region with a dual Fire/Steel type combination that gives it ten useful resistances.

Now that it will be featured as Giovanni‘s new Shadow Boss once the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event kicks off on October 8, 2024, players can snatch this tough creature and use its best movesets to win all their battles.

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset players can use on Shadow Heatran for PvP fights is Fire Spin as a Fast Move and Magma Storm as a Charged Move.

Out of the two Fast Moves, Fire Spin is the obvious choice. It not only benefits from STAB but it’s almost three times more powerful than Bug Bite and has better coverage.

From the vast choices of Charged Moves, it is better to go with the Pokemon’s signature move, Magma Storm. This attack is ridiculously cheap for how powerful it is. The catch is that this move can only be acquired during specific events or by using an Elite Charged TM.

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, complement Shadow Heatran’s moveset with Stone Edge, which is an incredible coverage nuke.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Best moveset for Raids

Shadow Heatran’s best moveset for Raids also consists of Fire Spin as a Fast Move and Magma Storm as a Charged Move.

As a dual Fire/Steel-type Pokemon, there’s no real advantage in using Bug Bite, so keep Fire Spin as your Fast Move.

As said before, if you have a Pokemon with two types, it’s always better to focus only on one for Raid battles. Out of all the Fire moves Shadow Heatran has, Magma Storm will always be the right one to pick, but if you still have no access to it, you can replace it with Flamethrower.

In case you need to take down Ice or Fairy-type opponents, you can change Magma Storm for Iron Head.

All moves Shadow Heatran can learn in Pokemon Go

This strong dual Fire/Steel-type Legendary Pokemon has only two Fast Moves, but eight Charged Moves available in its pool. They range from Fire to Steel to even Rock, Ground, and even Bug-type.

Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug)

Fire Spin (Fire)

Charged Moves

Flamethrower (Fire)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Iron Head (Steel)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Earth Power (Ground)

Magma Storm (Fire)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Those are the best movesets you can teach Shadow Heatran in Pokemon Go. Remember to also check How to get Remote Raid passes and learn some useful catching tips. If you’re a competitive player, go to our list of the Best Pokemon in the game.