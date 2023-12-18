How to get Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC

The new Legendary Terapagos is the face of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC and an important part of its story. Here’s what to know about catching Terapagos.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming to a close with the second half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, titled The Indigo Disk.

Since the DLC was announced back in February, Terapagos has been a mysterious new Legendary that serves as the mascot for The Indigo Disk and has some connection to the Paldea region’s Terastal phenomenon.

Now that the new content is here, players may be wondering how to catch Terapagos to add to their teams. Here’s what to know about catching the Tera Pokemon.

How to catch Terapagos in The Indigo Disk

After progressing The Indigo Disk’s story, players will have the chance to battle and catch Terapagos.

Here’s what you need to do to make it to this point:

Defeat the BB League Elite Four Defeat BB League Champion Kieran Return to Blueberry Academy to progress the story Progress through the new region of Area Zero

To reach Terapagos, you’ll have to go through a series of Tera battles that allow you and your companions to make it further into Area Zero.

Once you reach Terapagos, a cutscene will play out in which Kieran captures the Legendary in a Master Ball and challenges you to a battle. Here, Terapagos will be in its Terastal Form, but it’s too challenging to beat.

The real challenge starts after beating Kieran, as he will Terastallize Terapagos, causing it to reach its full power and threaten to destroy all of Paldea.

From here, the battle will turn into a Tera Raid Battle of sorts with Carmine and later Kieran as your ally.

You’ll be able to Terastallize multiple times during this battle, and will need to in order to take Stellar Form Terapagos down. However, your own Terastallization will only last one turn at first, as Terapagos can absorb your Pokemon’s Terastal energy.

As a Normal-type, Terapagos is weak to Fighting-type moves. However, it does have the ability to distort type matchups, allowing it to randomly switch to any of the other 18 types. Try to figure out which type it currently is and Terastallize as often as possible to whittle its HP down.

Once defeated, you’ll be able to catch Terapagos. Like other Raid Pokemon, this is a guaranteed catch, so use whatever Poke Ball you want.

Catching Terapagos comes with a helpful bonus: Your Tera Orb will be permanently charged.

What are Terapagos’ forms?

Terapagos has three forms: Normal Form, Terastal Form, and Stellar Form. The latter two can only appear in battles.

Normal Form Terapagos is the form you’ll see outside of battle. It’s a Normal-type with the ability Tera Shift.

Upon entering a battle, Tera Shift will cause Terapagos to enter its Terastal Form. Also a Normal-type, this Form has the ability Tera Shell, which causes any damage-dealing move to be not very effective when Terapagos is at full health.

Finally, Terastallizing Terapagos allows it to enter its powerful Stellar Form. This Stellar-type Pokemon has the ability Teraform Zero, which makes it immune to all weather and terrain effects.

These changes also come with significant stat boosts, with Terastal Form having a base stat total of 600 and Stellar Form having a total of 700

