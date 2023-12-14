Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: Stellar-type explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk introduces a brand-new and unique typing to the game. Here’s what the Stellar-type is and how it works.

Since the beginning of the franchise, Pokemon has been built around its type chart. The exact match-ups have been tweaked over the years, most significantly with the addition of the Steel and Dark-types in Generation 2 and the Fairy-type in Generation 6.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk DLC has introduced a 19th type to the franchise. However, this one is quite unique and doesn’t work like the others.

So, here’s what trainers will need to know about the brand-new Stellar-type.

How The Indigo Disk’s Stellar-type works

The Stellar-type is a new element of Generation 9’s Terastal phenomenon.

In a way, Stellar-type is simultaneously all types and no type. In regular battles, it gives a STAB boost to any move, though only once per type.

In Tera Raid Battles, the once-per-type restriction is removed, giving a STAB boost to all moves used while Terastallized.

Unlike the other types, there are no Pokemon or moves that naturally belong to it. Pokemon can have Stellar as their Tera-type, and the move Tera Blast can become Stellar-type if used by one of them while Terastallized.

When set as Stellar-type, Tera Blast works a bit differently. Its damage is determined by the user’s Attack or Special Attack (using whichever one is higher) and is always Super Effective against Terastallized targets. However, it does lower the user’s Attack and Special Attack.

That’s what you need to know about the new Stellar-type. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage, including the Scarlet and Violet guides below:

