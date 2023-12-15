How to beat Kieran in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

After defeating the Blueberry Academy Elite Four, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can take on the Champion: their rival Kieran. Here’s his team and how to beat them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero introduced the character Kieran in The Teal Mask. At first, Carmine’s little brother is a timid and insecure boy who takes an interest in the player and idolizes the Legendary Pokemon, Ogerpon.

However, the events of The Teal Mask cause Kieran to take a dark turn. In The Indigo Disk, he has a brand-new look and attitude to match, now focusing on strength above all else.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve taken down Blueberry Academy’s Elite Four, it’s time to take on Kieran, the League Champion.

Kieran’s team in The Indigo Disk DLC

The Pokemon Company

Kieran’s team is as follows:

Pokemon Type Level Dragonite Dragon/Flying 80 Politoed Water 80 Porygon-Z Normal 81 Grimmsnarl Dark/Fairy 81 Incineroar Fire/Dark 81 Hydrapple Grass/Dragon (Fighting Tera Type) 82

How to defeat BB League Champion Kieran in The Indigo Disk

The Pokemon Company

Like the rest of Blueberry Academy’s battles, this is a double battle.

Kieran doesn’t focus on a specific type, and his Pokemon have moves to counter their weaknesses. There are some things to focus on when building a team to fight him, though.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Several of his team members share weaknesses to Rock, Fighting and Fairy-type moves, so bring Pokemon that can take advantage of those.

Article continues after ad

Kieran’s Politoed was a Wacan Berry to half the damage of the first Electric move it’s hit with. His Grimmsnarl has a Focus Sash, so you can’t take it out in one hit.

Article continues after ad

Note that Kieran has special dialogue if you bring Ogerpon into battle. If you want to get that, be sure to choose her mask based on what you need to fill any gaps in your team.

After defeating Kieran, you’ll become the new BB League Champion and receive a very special gift: a Master Ball.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about completing the Terarium-Only Battle challenge and defeating BB League Elite Four member Drayton. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage, including the guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | How to complete the Super Spicy Sandwich challenge | How to complete the Flying Time Elite Trial | How to complete Lacey’s Pokemon quiz | How to beat Terarium-Only challenge & defeat Drayton

Article continues after ad