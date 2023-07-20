How to get secret Shiny Grimmsnarl code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at Worlds

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been given the chance to grab a Grimmsnarl through a limited-time code. Here’s how to get hold of it.

There’s no denying the joy many Pokemon players get when they catch a Shiny Pokemon. Sure, they’re not more powerful or better in battle, but they look awesome and can be incredibly rare, as well as pretty tricky to catch.

However, you can grab some Shinys through some handy codes, which is the case for Grimmsnarl. So, how do you get the secret Shiny Grimmsnarl code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at Worlds? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon World Championships are the key to getting your code.

How to get the Shiny Grimmsnarl code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As detailed by Seribii.net on Twitter, “A Shiny Grimmsnarl is to be distributed through a code hidden on a special Pokemon World Championships website.”

This means you’ll be able to get hold of a code for Shiny Grimmsnarl through one of the Pokemon World Championship websites, but it will be hidden, so it may be tough to find.

Currently, we don’t know what Website this is, but as soon as more details are released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

When can you find the code for Shiny Grimmsnarl?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to start looking for the code on July 28th, so you’ll need to wait a little before hunting.

There’s no word yet regarding how many codes there are, whether they have an expiry date, or how long they’ll be on the site for, so it’s worth being quick.

So, there you have it. That’s everything we currently know about the secret Shiny Grimmsnarl code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While preparing to hunt for that code, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon S&V guides and content:

