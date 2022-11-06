How to get Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Pokemon Company revealed the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul following teasers found in Pokemon Go. Here’s how players can get Gimmighoul’s Roaming Form in their game.

After the recent Dratini Community Day Classic event ended, Pokemon Go trainers were treated to golden Pokestops that gave out mysterious coins when spun.

It turns out, these golden Pokestops were a teaser for the brand new Pokemon Gimmighoul which can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on the Nintendo Switch.

However, The Pokemon Company also revealed that Pokemon Go players will also be able to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul in their game in the future. Here’s everything players need to know about obtaining Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go.

How to get Gimmighoul Roaming Form in Pokemon Go

Following Gimmighoul’s reveal, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Go trainers would be able to catch the roaming Ghost-type in the mobile app.

However, it seems eager players will have to wait until 2023 for the chance to catch Gimmighoul Roaming Form in Pokemon Go.

According to a post on Pokemon Go’s blog, trainers will be able to link their Pokemon Go accounts with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet sometime in 2023. After doing so, Pokemon Go players will be able to catch Gimmighoul Roaming Form in their game.

Trainers who need more information about linking their accounts to certain Pokemon games can find all relevant information on Pokemon’s website here.

Previous Pokemon Go crossover events

This isn’t the first time Pokemon Go has held a major crossover event with a mainline Pokemon title. Trainers who’ve played Pokemon Go since 2018 will likely remember the event where Meltan debuted in the mobile game first.

Similar to this Gimmighoul event, Meltan was teased in during one of Pokemon Go’s Community Day events. Additionally, trainers could catch and evolve Melta in Pokemon Go and then transfer Melmetal to Pokemon Home to bring it into other games.

While there seem to be a few differences when it comes to Gimmighoul and Meltan’s Pokemon Go events, they should function similarly overall. For now, that’s everything we know surrounding how Pokemon Go trainers can catch Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go.