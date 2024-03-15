How to get Liko’s Sprigatito for free in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Add a Pokemon Horizons fan favorite to your team thanks to the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet promotion, and take home Liko’s Sprigatitio for yourself.

Recently the Pokemon anime passed the torch down to the next generation, as millions of fans said goodbye to Ash Ketchum. Now young girl Liko is the start of Pokemon Horizons, alongside her friend Roy.

The star of a Pokemon anime is always the Pokemon themselves, and Pokemon Horizons is no different, as the adorable Paldean partner Pokemon Sprigatitio is one of the most adorable Pokemon ever put to screen.

For any Pokemon fan out there hoping to have their own Sprigatito, well you’re in luck, as a brand new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet promotion is here to celebrate the next saga of the Pokemon Horizons, and players can get their very own Sprigatito today, for free!

Add Liko’s Sprigatito to your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team

If you want to add Liko’s Sprigatito to your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet game, follow these instructions:

Open up your copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet When in-game, press X to open the menu Click on Poke Portal Select Mystery Gift Select ‘Get with Code/Password’ Input the code L1K0W1TH906 Enjoy your Sprigatito

Sprigatito isn’t the only gift either, so be sure to check out our guide covering every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet mystery gift code to add even more great Pokemon to your arsenal.

Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

