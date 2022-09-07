New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer reveals Titan Pokemon and Team Star

A new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer has offered players further insight into the game, revealing more information on story options, new Pokemon, and the debut of an antagonist team.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are only months away from their November 18 release date, and new information is being announced regularly.

The first week of September marked the reveal of the new Poison/Normal-type Grafaiai, and The Pokemon Company revealed several exciting trailers during August.

With the open-world format of Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, alongside the confirmed story legs that alter the past gameplay progression, the adventures in the Gen 9 games are sure to be a different experience – and this was confirmed in the most recent gameplay footage.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut Ceruledge and Armarouge

The new gameplay trailer, shared by The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, revealed several new Pokemon players will encounter in the Paldea region. This includes the Fire/Ghost-type Ceruledge, the Fire/Psychic-type Armarouge, and Rock-type Klawf.

It was also revealed during the trailer that “Titan” Pokemon of certain species can be found throughout Paldea. In the trailer, the protagonist locates and engages a Titan Klawf, which appears to be much bigger and stronger than the standard version of the species.

This is strikingly similar to the “Alpha” encounters seen in Legends: Arceus.

Scarlet & Violet story arcs have been revealed

In the previous trailers for the Gen 9 games, it was confirmed players will be able to take three different major routes through the story, and in any order they choose. This personally paced narrative is the first of its kind in the Pokemon franchise, and the new trailer gives more insight into what options are available.

The first showcased story in the trailer revolves around a group of rebellious students, and finally reveals the purpose of the strange vehicle seen in previous trailers. This route appears to focus on dealing with Team Star, an antagonist group of rebels and their leader Mela.

Players will also be able to take The Path of Legends, which seems to focus on exploration and seeking out the “legendary Herba Mystica”.

For those wanting a classic adventure through Paldea, Victory Road will also be an option, allowing players to face off against the many Gym Leaders scattered throughout the region.

While there are still plenty of things left to discover about the world of Scarlet & Violet, the new gameplay trailer helps give players a better picture of the new world they will be exploring and the challenges they will face. It is the perfect hype for those ready to embark on their next Pokemon adventure.