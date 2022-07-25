How to get Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Hisuian Braviary is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, but how do you catch it and can it be Shiny? Let’s find out.

Ever since they first appeared in Pokemon Legends Arceus, regional Hisuian forms have slowly been added to the Pokemon Go lineup to give players alternate versions of their favorite creatures to catch.

Following in the footsteps of Pokemon like Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode, the next big Hisuian form to make its Pokemon Go debut is Hisuian Braviary, the Psychic/Flying-type Battle Cry Pokemon.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to catch Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Go, including when it makes its debut and whether it can be Shiny or not.

Niantic

When does Hisuian Braviary debut in Pokemon Go?

Hisuian Braviary will make its Pokemon Go debut during the Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day on Sunday, July 31, 2022. This limited-time event takes place between 11 AM and 2 PM local time.

How to catch Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Go

The only way to get a Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Go is to first defeat it in a Raid Battle, after which you’ll be given a chance to catch it with a limited amount of Premier Balls.

We don’t know which Raid tier it will appear in yet, but as it’s not a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon, it will likely be in 3-Star or 4-Star Raids.

It’s also unknown what will happen to Hisuian Braviary after the Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day ends. It could be available in the wild, or you might have to wait for it to return to Raid Battles in the future.

Can Hisuian Braviary be Shiny in Pokemon Go

The good news is that Shiny Hisuian Braviary will be available in Pokemon Go as soon as Hisuian Braviary makes its debut.

While finding a Shiny version is always difficult, there will be an increased chance of encountering Shin Hisuian Braviary during the Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day event, so good luck hunting for one!

Check out some more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide | Sierra counters | Arlo counters | Cliff counters