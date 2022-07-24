Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event: Date & time, Ultra Unlocks, and more

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Pokemon Go is hosting another event that will introduce event more Hisuian forms into the mobile monster collector, and here’s everything you need to know about the Hisuian Discoveries event.

Soon players will be able to step back in time in Pokemon Go as more Hisuina forms are making their debut. And thanks to those who participated in Pokemon Go Fest Seattle, there’s going to be even more in store for players when the event begins.

When Niantic adds new Pokemon to Go, their arrival is usually accompanied by an event. Big or small, there’s always something else for players to enjoy alongside the release of a new ‘mon.

With the Pokemon Go Jisuian Discoveries event, players will be able to encounter new Pokemon, hunt for a new Shiny form, participant in exclusive challenges, and earn special rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Content

Niantic

Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event will start on Wednesday, July 27 at 10 AM local time and will run until Tuesday, August 2, at 8 PM local time.

The event will run 24 hours a day until the end time on August 2.

Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries debuts

Four Pokemon originally discovered in the ancient Hisui region are set to debut in Pokemon Go during the event. While three will be regularly available, the fourth will arrive later in the event.

The new Pokemon are as follows:

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Braviary*

Braviary will be available in Raids during Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day on Sunday, July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Players will have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Braviary during the event.

Hisuian Discoveries Ultra Unlock bonuses

Thanks to players who participated in Pokemon Go Fest Seattle, there is a plethora of bonuses available to players during the Hisuian Discoveries event. They are as follows:

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles

Trainers can store up to 30 Gifts until the end of the event

During the event, Trainers can open up to 45 Gifts and send up to 150 gifts each day

Unown S will be appearing in raids

Panpourwill be appearing globally in raids and in the wild

The following are Ultra Unlock bonuses only available during Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day:

Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles

50% more XP for winning Raid Battles

Receive up to five free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward

Hisuian Discoveries wild encounters

The following is a list of Pokemon that players can encounter in the wild during the Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event:

Panpour *

Zubat *

Ponyta *

Onix *

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela *

Eevee *

Porygon *

Aipom *

Hisuian Qwilfish

Wurmple *

Kricketot *

Buizel *

Drifloon *

Bronzor *

Croagunk *

Electabuzz *

Magmar *

Octillery

Gible

* These Pokemon can appear Shiny

Hisuian Discoveries Raid Bosses

One-Star Raid Bosses

Sneasel *

Roselia *

Shinx *

Unown S *

Three-Star Raid Bosses

Chansey *

Togetic *

Kirlia

Whiscash

* These Pokemon can appear Shiny

Hisuian Discoveries 7 km Eggs

The following Pokemon can hatch from 7 km eggs during the Hisuian Discoveries event:

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Discoveries Field Research encounters

The following Pokemon can be encountered when players complete Field Research tasks during the Hisuian Discoveries event:

Clefairy *

Paras *

Psyduck *

Magnemite *

Cyndaquil *

Sneasel *

Remoraid *

Mantine *

Shinx *

Plant Cloak Burmy *

Sand Cloak Burmy *

Trash Cloak Burmy *

Oshawott *

Petilil

Rowlet

* These Pokemon can appear Shiny

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event. Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid Bosses