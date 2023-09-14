How to get Gligar and evolution Gliscor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers will finally be able to add Gligar to their collection in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion The Teal Mask, so here’s where you can find it and how to evolve it.

Gligar is a scorpion-inspired Ground/Flying-type Pokemon that originally appeared in the Johto region. Its evolution, Gliscor, is a great choice for any Trainer’s team with only two weaknesses, a solid Defense stat, and a diverse movepool.

While Gligar was missing from the base Scarlet & Violet games, fans of this flying scorpion will be glad to know they can now find it in the first DLC expansion The Teal Mask. But there is a catch: It’s only available in one version of the game.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to catch a Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and then evolve it into Gliscor.

Where to find Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The most important thing to point out here is that Gligar is only available to catch in Pokemon Scarlet, which means if you have a copy of Pokemon Violet you’ll need to find someone to trade a Gligar with.

If you’ve got a copy of Pokemon Scarlet and The Teal Mask DLC expansion, you can find Gligar by searching around barren areas like Paradise Barrens at the northwestern corner of the map.

It’s not the most common spawn, but if you search long enough you should be able to find one.

How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokemon Scarlet

Before Gligar can evolve into Gliscor, you’ll need to give it a Razor Fang to hold. Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to make sure your Gligar levels up during the night.

There are no level requirements for this evolution process, so you can initiate it whenever you want, although some people choose to hold off on evolving certain Pokemon based on their move learnset.

If you’re struggling to find a Razor Fang, you can get one by catching 110 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex. Many of these Pokemon are also found in Paldea, so you might be well on your way already!

