How to find Lapras in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC brought back a ton of iconic Gen 1 Pokemon, like the Transport Pokemon Lapras. Here’s where trainers can find this Water/Ice-type in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion was released at the end of 2023, and this second DLC wave brought back a ton of Pokemon from past Generations.

Specifically, there were plenty of iconic Pokemon from Gen 1 that made a return, like Electabuzz, Magmar, and Porygon.

Along with these fan favorites, the Transport Pokemon Lapras also came back in the Indigo Disk expansion. Here’s how trainers can find Lapras out in the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Where to find Lapras in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

According to Lapras’ Pokedex entry, it is a rare spawn that can occur in the waters of the Polar Biome. Trainers do not need to expand the Polar Biome’s habitat to find Lapras.

The Pokemon Company

Can Lapras evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Sadly, Lapras did not gain a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Thankfully, Lapras’ impressive stats mean it can hold its own quite well in late-game battles despite the lack of a stat boost from evolution.

Lapras functions as a fairly decent Tank thanks to its high HP stat and respectable Defensive stats. It has equal Attack and Speed, meaning it can deal decent damage with both types of moves.

Should trainers need a Pokemon to take on Drayton’s Terarium-only challenge, Lapras makes for an excellent pick.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Lapras in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

