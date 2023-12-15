How to find and evolve Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings back plenty of returning Pokemon with unique evolutions, including Magmar and Magmortar. Here’s how trainers can find Magby and Magmar to evolve it into Magmortar.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion is out now, bringing back a ton of fan-favorite Pokemon to Generation 9.

Alongside every returning Starter Pokemon from past Generations, strong Pokemon like Electabuzz can also be found in the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Electabuzz’s counterpart Magmar also made it back to Gen 9, alongside its Gen 4 evolution Magmortar. This guide will go over how to evolve Magmar into Magmortar, and where to find Magby, Magmar, and Magortar in the wild.

How to evolve Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

First, should players catch a Magby, it will evolve into Magmar at level 30. Next, Magmar will evolve into Magmortar when traded holding a Magmarizer item.

The Magmarizer is a Trade Evolution Item that can be purchased at the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 BP. Players can also find plenty of other helpful Trade Evolution items here.

Where to find Magby in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Magby is mainly found in the Savannah Biome around the Terarium. However, its Pokedex entry also states it lives in caves.

Trainers can also find wild Magby in the Torchlit Labyrinth cave system found in the Coastal Biome.

It’s also worth noting that you can find Magby without expanding the Savannah or Coastal biome habitats with BP.

Where to find Magmar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Similar to its Baby version, Magmar is also found mainly in the Canyon Biome, though it is also commonly found in the Torchlit Labyrinth.

Where to find Magmortar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Unfortunately, for trainers looking to skip the trade evolution, Magmortar cannot be found naturally in the wild. That means the only way to get one is through trading.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

