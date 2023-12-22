How to get Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC features Pokemon from the ancient Hisui region, including the Bug/Rock-type Kleavor. Here’s how trainers can catch one for themselves in Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings a ton of returning Pokemon to Gen 9, like Porygon, Tyrogue, and many more.

However, the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium also houses Pokemon from different regions. Trainers can even find wild Pokemon from the ancient Hisui region.

One of the many Hisuian Pokemon trainers can find is Kleavor, the ancient ancestor of Scyther. Here’s where trainers can catch the Bug/Rock-type in the Indigo Disk expansion and if you can evolve it from Scyther.

Where to find Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

As seen through Kleavor’s Pokedex entry, it is a rare spawn only found in the Canyon Biome. Specifically, trainers can only get Kleavor to spawn on top of one mountain decorated with black obsidian shards sticking out of the rock.

As Kleavor is a rare spawn, it may take a few attempts before the Hisuian Pokemon appears, so be patient and keep your eyes peeled for it.

If trainers do not have the Indigo Disk DLC, the only way to acquire this Pokemon is through trading or Pokemon Home.

Can you evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Those who played Pokemon Legends: Arceus may remember that ancient Scyther could evolve into Kleavor when given the Black Augurite item.

Unfortunately, it seems there’s currently no way to get Black Augurite in Gen 9, meaning trainers can’t directly evolve Scyther into Kleavor.

While trainers can buy plenty of helpful Evolution Items from the Blueberry Academy’s school store using BP, Black Augurite is not among those items.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Kleavor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

