How to get Gligar in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

The unsuspecting Gligar excels in Pokemon Go thanks to its typing and stats. Here are details on whether it can be found as a Shiny and how to catch it in the mobile game.

Even less obvious creatures can be powerhouses in Pokemon Go, thanks to the different Battle League levels. Gligar is a perfect example of this.

Introduced way back in Pokemon Gold and Silver, Gligar has long been an underrated Pocket Monster. It received a boost in Gen 4 when its evolved form, Gliscor, was introduced. However, in Pokemon Go, Gligar doesn’t need to evolve to be powerful. In fact, you may be better off leaving it unevolved so it can take on the Great Battle League, which only allows Pokemon under 1,500 CP.

Whether you’re looking to add the Fly Scorpion Pokemon to your team or wondering if you can find a Shiny, here’s everything to know about finding Gligar in the mobile game.

How to get Gligar in Pokemon Go

There are currently two ways to get Gligar in Pokemon Go:

Encounter Gligar in the wild

Trade another player for a Gligar

The easiest way to get Gligar is to encounter it in the wild. While not super common, Sunny and Windy weather increases its spawn rate. Additionally, Gligar counts among the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently during the Rivals Week event, making it a perfect time to catch it.

Gligar sometimes appears in 1-Star Raids or 3-Star Shadow Raids, though it is not currently in the rotation for April 2024.

It is not currently possible to hatch Gligar from any Eggs.

How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor

To evolve Gligar into Gliscor, you’ll need 100 Gligar Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

Since you’ll need a lot of Gligar Candy, be sure to take advantage of events like Rivals Week and Raids (particularly 1-Star Raids) when available.

As for Sinnoh Stones, those are a bit harder to find, requiring you to participate in battles or unlock Research Breakthroughs. For more details, check out our guide on how to find Sinnoh Stones.

Can Gligar be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Gligar can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Gligar was released in September 2019 as part of the Johto Journey event.

Shiny Gligar is a blue or periwinkle color rather than the usual pink, making it look a bit like its evolution, Gliscor.

Pokemon Go Gligar stats, moves & move

Gligar is a Ground/Flying-type Pokemon, which gives it few weaknesses and a good number of resistances. While you will need to look out for dangerous Ice-type moves, Gligar is a great Pokemon for the Great Battle League thanks to its stats and typing.

Gligar has the following stats in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Wing Attack (Flying/STAB)

Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying/STAB)

Dig (Ground/STAB)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow)

Night Slash (Dark)

Return (Normal/Purified)

Resistances

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Ground (double resistance)

Poison

Weaknesses

Attack Defense Stamina 143 184 163

For more details on what moves work best, be sure to check out our guide on the best Gligar moveset.

That’s what you need to know about catching Gligar in Pokemon Go. For more content on the game, check the guides below:

