How to get Galarian Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Galarian Farfetch’d, the regional variation of Gen 1’s iconic leek-carrying duck, can be hard to find in Pokemon Go. So, if you’re searching for this elusive Fighting-type Pokemon, here’s how to get it.

The well-remembered Farfetch’d from Kanto got a regional variation in Pokemon Sword & Shield, which was introduced into Pokemon Go back in 2020 to celebrate the release of the game’s DLC called The Isle of Armor.

This new Galarian Farfetch’d not only changed its typing from Normal/Flying to just Fighting, but it also got a new design and even an evolution. However, this bird is known to be quite elusive, so here’s every detail on how to get it in Niantic’s game.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How to get Galarian Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go

Even though it has been part of the game for many years, plenty of players are still looking for the elusive Galarian Farfetch’d because it doesn’t spawn in the wild.

Article continues after ad

Currently, the only way to find Galarian Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go is as a 7km Egg hatch. Even though the stats are low, players can look forward to special events where the odds of hatching this duck might be increased, such as what happened recently with the Stadium Sights event.

Previously, players could find this elusive Pokemon as a Tier 1 Raid Boss, but after the new Shared Skies season Raid rotations, it appears as unavailable. Also, an encounter with Galarian Farfetch’d was the reward for completing plenty of Field Research Tasks like “Win a raid: 2023 May” or Special/Timed Research Tasks such as “Let’s GO! – 5th part: Make 3 Excellent Throws”.

Article continues after ad

Can Galarian Farfetch’d be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Galarian Farfetch’d can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this variation was added to the game at the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword & Shield event in 2021.

However, players might have a hard time finding Shiny Galarian Farfetch’d, as they can only get it through 7 km Eggs, which means hatching an incredible number of Eggs.

Article continues after ad

This might not even be worth it, as the differences between the regular and Shiny versions are barely noticeable, with the chest’s color changing from white to a creamy pink tone.

How to evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d in Pokemon Go

As a two-member family, the evolution process for Galarian Farfetch’d is quite straightforward, as there’s only one step. However, it does have a special requirement.

Article continues after ad

To evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d, you must feed it 50 Candy, but first, you must make 10 Excellent Throws with the ‘mon set as your Buddy.

NIANTIC

Once you find a Galarian Farfetch’d, getting the required throws won’t be as hard as gathering the 50 Candy, so remember to send any extra Galarian Farfetch’d to Professor Willow, and go for long walks.

Pokemon Go Galarian Farfetch’d stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

As a pure Fighting-type, Galarian Farfetch’d has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 174 114 141 1893

Galarian Farfetch’d Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Rock Smash (Fighting/STAB)

Galarian Farfetch’d Charged Moves

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Brick Break (Fighting/STAB)

Brave Bird (Flying)

Galarian Farfetch’d resistances

Galarian Farfetch’d weaknesses

That’s all on how to get Galarian Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to check out our other guides on how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work in the game, and some of our rankings like the Best Competitive Pokemon in Pokemon Go, or the Best Mega Evolutions.

Article continues after ad