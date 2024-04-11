How to get Ferroseed in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Ferroseed’s dual Grass/Steel-type combination gives it an outstanding amount of resistances in Pokemon Go. If you want to add this creature to your team, here’s how to do so, and whether or not it can be Shiny.

The peculiar-looking Ferroseed first appeared in Pokemon Black & White, which took place in the Unova region.

Ferroseed and its evolution, Ferrothorn debuted in Pokemon Go alongside other Gen 5 Pokemon at the start of the Unova Unveiling event in 2019. So if you are still missing one, here are all the ways you can catch Ferroseed in the game.

How to get Ferroseed in Pokemon Go

Since it first appeared in the game, Ferroseed has been obtainable through many different methods. However, there are only three ways players can currently catch one:

As a wild encounter

As a Tier 1 Raid Boss

As a Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunt encounters (“You’re no match for my iron will!”)

Previously, this small but powerful creature hatched from 10 km Eggs and players could also get it as a reward for completing Field Research tasks such as “Catch 5 Pokemon: Test Your Mettle” or Special/Timed Research Tasks like “An Instinctive Hero – 2nd part: Spin 20 PokeStops and Gyms”.

How to evolve Ferroseed into Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go

The evolution process for Ferroseed is quite straightforward, as it only has one stage and doesn’t need any special items, requirements, or Buddy tasks.

To evolve Ferroseed into Ferrothron players just need to feed it 50 Ferroseed Candy.

Remember that if you’re low on Candy, you can use Pinap Berries to double the candies you get per catch. Additionally, you can send your extra Ferroseed to Professor Willow or set it up as your Buddy.

Can Ferroseed be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Ferroseed can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This variation was introduced into the game during the Pokemon Go Special Weekend event in November 2020.

Remember that spotting one of these special variants is not easy, as you’ll have to tap on as many wild Pokemon as you can until you find it. Luckily, Shiny Ferroseed is easy to recognize thanks to its blue spikes.

Article continues after ad

