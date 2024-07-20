How to get Bouffalant in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny

Pokemon Go fans looking to catch the elusive Bouffalant in Niantic’s mobile game can find everything they need to know about the Normal-type right here.

Boufallant was introduced in Black & White and is based on the American Bison. The Unova region’s urban environments are based on North America, so it makes sense the Bouffalant would call Unova its home.

While Bouffalant isn’t the hardest Pokemon to find in Black & White, it can be quite tricky to find in Pokemon Go.

Those looking to catch a Bouffalant and find out whether or not it can be found as a Shiny should keep reading below.

Contents

How to get Bouffalant in Pokemon Go

Normally, Bouffalant is only available in New York and its surrounding areas through Pokemon Go. As such, it can be considered a regional-exclusive Pokemon like Maractus or Sigilyph.

Unfortunately, one of the only ways for trainers outside of New York can get a Bouffalant is to receive one through trading by a trainer who lives in those areas or has caught a Bouffalant.

Additionally, Bouffalant is rarely made available outside of New York during certain events, such as the Unova Week event in 2020.

Can Bouffalant be Shiny in Pokemon Go

No, Shiny Bouffalant is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. There’s a chance that Shiny Bouffalant will make its debut in an event where the Normal-type is not region-locked.

In the mainline series, Shiny Bouffalant features an auburn coloration across its body instead of brown, and its fuzzy head is slightly darker.

Niantic

Can Bouffalant evolve in Pokemon Go?

Just like in the mainline titles, Bouffalant cannot evolve in Pokemon Go. That means that trainers only need Bouffalant Candy to power up the Pokemon, not to evolve it.

Pokemon Go Bouffalant stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

A Normal-type Pokemon, Bouffalant has the following stats:

Attack Defense Stamina CP 195 182 216 3163

Bouffalant Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Bouffalant Charged Moves

Mega Horn (Bug)

Earthquake (Ground)

Stomp (Normal/STAB)

Skull Bash (Normal/STAB)

Bouffalant resistances

Ghost

Bouffalant weaknesses

That's everything you need to know to get Bouffalant in Pokemon Go and if it can be Shiny.