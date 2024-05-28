Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event: Shiny Emolga debut, bonuses, and more

Trainers have only just received confirmation of the next Pokemon Go season, called Shared Skies, but Niantic is already springing events on eager players. The first of the new season also ties in nicely with the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Sendai Japan event.

Officially revealed by Niantic, the Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event features several Fighting and Flying-type Pokemon appearing in the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 event in Sendai, Japan, and lets them explore the whole world.

As well as a focus on Flying-type Pokemon — making this a great time to catch yourself a Gligar if you want to use one in the Pokemon Go Great League — this event also sees the debut of Shiny Emolga in Pokemon Go for the first time. Be careful, Shiny Emolga has a subtle difference, with fur a lighter shade of brown.

So, if you’re not making your way across the world for the in-person event, this is a great way to still take part and earn some rare Pokemon. If you want to participate, here’s all the information you need to know:

The Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event starts at 10:00 AM local time on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and ends at 8:00 PM local time, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

This gives players around four days to take part, and hopefully capture some of the rare Shiny Pokemon appearing.

Pokemon Go Stadium Sight wild encounters

During the Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Pidgey*

Zubat*

Doduo*

Gligar*

Hitmontop*

Meditite*

Staravia

Emolga*

Mienfoo

Noibat*

Cutiefly*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Stadium Sights Egg encounters

During the Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in 7km Eggs.

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Stadium Sights Field Research task encounters

It’s time to get spinning PokeStops, as players that complete certain event-themed Field Research tasks can encounter the following Pokemon:

Pidgey*

Zubat*

Doduo*

Emolga*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event bonuses

It’s not all just about the Pokemon spawns, as Trainers who play during the Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event can also take advantage of the following gameplay bonuses:

1.5x Candy for hatching Pokemon

1.5x Stardust for hatching Pokemon

That’s just about everything we know about the Pokemon Go Stadium Sights event so far, but stay tuned. We will soon have information on the Pokemon Go Stadium Sights Paid Timed Research Ticket.

